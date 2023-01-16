As the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they will see three key starters make their return to help, including the just-moved Johnathan Hankins.

TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true.

As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.

The Hankins move is the last of the three, coming officially on Monday with his activation from his 21-day window.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had he was "very optimistic" about their status ahead Monday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The run-stopping Hankins could be a big help tonight.

Same with Biadasz on the offensive line; his return would allow them to avoid shuffle the offensive line and maybe fix the broken running game.

And Vander Esch can help the defense in every way.

While the Week 18 loss to the Commanders left a sour taste in their mouth, the Cowboys can wash it out come Monday night here at Tampa. Doing so might be just a bit easier, though, with this official return of Biadasz, Hankins and Vander Esch.

