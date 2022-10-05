Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind.

Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak Prescott were among those on hand at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night, taking in the hosting Texas Rangers' penultimate game of the 2022 Major League Baseball season against the New York Yankees. History awaited in the lead-off spot, as Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge opened the game by slamming his 62nd home run of the year, breaking the 61-year record held by fellow New Yorker Roger Maris.

Though the starred trio was clad in Rangers gear, repping their Arlington neighbors, Parsons was more than happy to take in a baseball rarity.

"Just witnessed history!!!!! Blessed’!!!! Mr. Judge is insane!!! [sic]" Parsons posted on Twitter shortly after the blast, following up by remarking that he "love(s) to see people win!!"

(By the way: Yes, the fella who caught the ball is a "friend of the family'' here at CowboysSI.com.)

Having won three in a row, perhaps the Cowboys representatives brought some good luck to an otherwise woebegone Rangers team destined for its sixth consecutive postseason-free season. Despite playing a footnote in the stuff of baseball lore, the Rangers (67-94) recovered to earn a 3-2 victory, allowing them to split a doubleheader. Leody Taveras' two-run home run, his fifth of the season, was the winning difference, coming in the bottom of the fifth before the Texas bullpen allowed no hits over the final four innings.

The Rangers' will wrap this season with one final game against the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon (3:05 p.m. CT, Bally Sports Southwest). Meanwhile, the Cowboys head to the west coast on Sunday to battle the Los Angeles Rams (3:25 p.m. CT, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!