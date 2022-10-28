Skip to main content

Cowboys Fix: Coach Mike McCarthy Addresses 1 Disappointment

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled badly to convert on third down so far this season.

When looking at their 5-2 record this season, the Dallas Cowboys have their defense to thank. The Cowboys have the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense, while leading the league in sacks and being tied for fifth in takeaways. However, the offense ranks 22nd in points per game, putting up a rather pedestrian set of results thus far.

And the No. 1 area the offense has struggled in? It's on third down.

Dallas has the third-lowest third-down percentage in the NFL, converting at just a 32.2 percent rate. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy identified the issue this week, while issuing a call for action to the offense.

"Our situational offense, we need to be better on third down," said McCarthy. "Particularly on third-and-2 to (third-and-5). Our numbers are not where we'd like them to be."

Third-down conversion rates, particularly on third-and-short situations as McCarthy mentioned, can have a lot to do with play-calling. Earlier this season, McCarthy gently guided Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, saying he/we need to be "smarter" in his play calling.

With star quarterback Dak Prescott back under center, the offense should see improved efficiency across the board. However, McCarthy said that the path to improved situational offense is through the run game.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

micah
Play

'Lion-Backer' vs. Bears: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons 'An Animal' - Chicago Scouting Report

The Chicago Bears running back room has no shortage of compliments for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons ahead of Sunday's matchup.

By Zach Dimmitt
Pollard Dak
Play

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals 'The Standard' - And His Only 'Care'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a team-first player, and he has reiterated once again that the statistical aesthetics of playing quarterback don't really concern him.

By Adam Schultz
ced
Play

Cowboys Trade Option? Bring Back WR Cedrick Wilson

The Dallas Cowboys have a depth problem at wide receiver, and trade talks have surrounded the club since before the start of the season.

By Timm Hamm

"Stay after running the ball and have the benefits of the play-action passing game coming off of that," McCarthy explained.

One way or another, something has to improve - and we are not yet sure if the hobbled Ezekiel Elliott is going to be available to push for that improvement. Dallas has relied on winning low-scoring, close games this season due to their defense. In games like that, the difference between punting and scoring on each possession matters astronomically. Eventually, the third down woes will catch up to the Cowboys, unless they find a way to flip their misfortunes.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

micah
News

'Lion-Backer' vs. Bears: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons 'An Animal' - Chicago Scouting Report

By Zach Dimmitt
Pollard Dak
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals 'The Standard' - And His Only 'Care'

By Adam Schultz
ced
News

Cowboys Trade Option? Bring Back WR Cedrick Wilson

By Timm Hamm
micah black
News

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Shoulder Injury, Bets on Black (Uniforms), Gets A Sack

By Mike Fisher
pollard peete
News

Cowboys Tony Pollard as RB1? 'Call It, I'll Haul It!' Dallas Practice Injury Report - PHOTOS

By Mike Fisher
quinn bear cow
News

Cowboys Nation Reacts: 'Sick' Of Eagles' Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade

By Harrison Reno
kadarius
News

Giants Trade Kadarius Toney to Mahomes’ Chiefs, Out of NFC East

By Cowboys Country Staff
zeke bench
News

I'm Not 'Soft!' Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Practice Again - Injury Update for Cowboys vs. Bears

By Mike Fisher