Cowboys Playoff Rematch with Eagles? 'Very Confident!' - Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys managed to close the gap on division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, winning 40-34 in one of the "games of the year'' as they moved to 11-4 at AT&T Stadium.

And the Cowboys seem amped to do it all over again.

While the game didn't start the way Dallas wanted, with Gardner Minshew leading his team to an opening field goal, what followed was a horrible interception by quarterback Dak Prescott that put the Eagles up 10 before roaring back for a victory.

“This was a hard-fought game," Prescott said. "Obviously had some finger-crossing, some hope, and a lot of points in this game, but that’s what you get when you have an NFC East division rivalry game.''

And if it happens again in the playoffs?

Said Dak: "I feel very confident. It would be the third time ... I am very confident. ... We ... understand that this might be the first of two times here late in the year that we have to play these guys. ...

"(The Eagles) are going to think about that the next time that we play them and that’s what you want.''

After coming back from a double-digit deficit, Dallas rallied to take the lead, only for the Eagles to again go up by two scores (27-10). But again, the offense, led by Prescott, found a way to get into its groove to eventually win with the help of four turnovers from the defense.

"This was a huge game, not only beating a team, one of the best teams in the league right now, beating a division rival, but the way we did it," Prescott said. "We were able to make some plays there at the end, scoring a lot of points, defense making stops. We can use this to continue to build."

Receiver T.Y. Hilton made his first appearance for the Cowboys and made two crucial plays: A fourth down in which he got a holding call, and then on a third-and-30, when reeled in a Prescott bomb to flip the field and keep the drive alive.

For Dak, that type of play is exactly why Dallas recruited him.

"That's why you go get a guy like him," he said. "He can make plays. I'm excited to have him."

And excited to win on Christmas Eve. And excited to still be in the NFC East title race. And, it seems, excited about what can happen if Dallas and Philly meet again in the playoffs.

