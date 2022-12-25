Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott overcame an early pick-6 to help lead a comeback win over the NFC-leading Eagles.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys know the division title and top seed in the conference are likely out of reach, but that hardly diminishes the importance of Saturday’s comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys (11-4) are playing for much more than just claiming the NFC East. If anything, the 40-34 victory plants a seed should these bitter adversaries meet again in the playoffs. ...

Which follows Dallas' thinking.

"I feel very confident,'' Dak Prescott said of the prospects of another Dallas vs. Philly meeting. "It would be the third time ... I am very confident. This is something that we have talked about throughout the week. We ... understand that this might be the first of two times here late in the year that we have to play these guys. ...

"(The Eagles) are going to think about that the next time that we play them and that’s what you want.''

Added coach Mike McCarthy, with a postseason heads-up: "I think both teams probably hope we see each other again, because you know what that means.''

The Eagles – playing without injured starting quarterback Jalen Hurts – rode backup Gardner Minshew to a 34-27 lead in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys finished the game with a 13-0 spurt led by Prescott and two takeaways by the defense.

In all, the Cowboys forced four turnovers, with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“They gave us chance after chance,” Prescott told FOX.

The Eagles (13-2) had one final drive to win, but the Cowboys pass rush forced a desperation heave by Minshew into the end zone on fourth down. The ball fell harmlessly out of the reach of A.J. Brown.

In a contest full of pivotal plays, Prescott admitted to holding his breath for Philadelphia’s last gasp.

“This was a hard-fought game,” said Prescott, who was out injured in Dallas' loss at Philly earlier this season. “I knew they were going to make a play. Obviously had some finger-crossing, some hope, and a lot of points in this game, but that’s what you get when you have an NFC East division rivalry game. Great night.”

It didn’t start out so great. The Cowboys were down 10-0 early, as Prescott was victimized by a pick-6 for the second straight week. Unlike the overtime loss at Jacksonville, Prescott was able to settle down and get the Cowboys back in it.

“That’s kind of been my luck here recently,” said Prescott, who passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns. “So, it was just about moving on. I know who I am and the type of player that I am. I know what I am capable of.

“This team believes in me, and that’s all it is. Keep my head down and keep playing, focused in, and we were able to come out of this one.”

And maybe come out ahead in the next one, too.

