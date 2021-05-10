Dallas Cowboys To Open NFL Season On Thursday At Super Bowl Champ Bucs?

FRISCO - The 2021 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday and Cowboys Nation could be in for a high-profile treat.

Featuring the Dallas Cowboys would be a fine way for the league to kick off its season on Thursday, Sept. 9 - and writer Peter King predicted in his Football Morning in America column that the defending champion Bucs’ season-opener on that Thursday will pit Tampa Bay against either the Buffalo Bills or Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys.

Writes King: “Tampa Bay gets to open at home on Thursday, Sept. 9, with the 2020 champs beginning 2021 with basically the exact same roster. My prediction: The foe will be either Buffalo or Dallas. Why do I say that? The NFL wants to get off to a very strong start after a shaky offseason, and they want a game that will generate buzz in the weeks before the season begins and will be must-see TV to start the season.”

“Buzz”? Sure.

But what about the Bills (an AFC power) bring able to be competitive with Tom Brady in Tampa? What about Dallas (um, coming off a 6-10 season) being able to do the same?

King’s theory has that covered as well, as he writes that other foes’ involvement “could be a game that’s over by halftime. Not so Buffalo or Dallas. The Bills could go to Tampa and win the opener, and the Cowboys, with Dak Prescott leading an explosive offense, would be able to go toe-to-toe with the Arians/Brady offense.”

That’s deserved praise for Buffalo; the Bills, after all, did advance to the AFC title game last year.

And is Dallas that deserving?

Let’s be frank: The Cowboys’ involvement here might be about competitiveness. But it’s mostly about another component that King eventually acknowledges.

“We’ll see,” he writes, “but those are the two sexiest home foes for the Bucs, and I think one of them will open the NFL’s 102nd season.”

And now we’re talking the certified Dallas Cowboys’ language: “Sex sells.”

