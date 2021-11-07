Cowboys Trail Broncos 16-0, Is Zeke Injured?

The Cowboys are trailing and … will they be without one of their top offensive weapons for the rest of the game?

ARLINGTON -- The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to an inauspicious start to their Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium, trailing 16-0 midway through the second quarter.

Unfortunately for Dallas, that may be the least of their worries, as star running back Ezekiel Elliott was injured early on in the contest and is questionable to return.

Elliott went down after rushing for a short gain in the first quarter and limped to the sidelines, where he underwent evaluation by the Cowboys training staff.

Following the evaluations, Elliott remained on the sideline, sitting on the bench with his right knee wrapped in support bandages.

Before the injury, Elliott had run six times for 27 yards and had one reception on a screen pass for no gain.

UPDATE: Just before halftime, Elliott returned to the lineup. We will continue to monitor.

In Elliott's absence, third-year running back Tony Pollard has taken over as the lead back for Dallas and has rushed the ball three times for 13 yards.

Pollard also dropped his only target in the passing game to this point, bringing up another missed opportunity on third down for the Cowboys.

As a whole, the Cowboys' offense has largely struggled against the stingy Broncos' defense, with just 101 yards of total offense through a quarter and a half.

Dallas is also just 1 of 5 on third downs thus far and has tried and failed on two fourth-down conversion attempts in Broncos territory.

With Elliott now sidelined, Dallas will likely employ or more pass-heavy offensive scheme, in an attempt to minimize the loss.