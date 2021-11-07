Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos at Cowboys: Emotion, EDGE and 5 Keys to a Dallas Win

    The rest of the roster must follow Dak's lead. We often talk about the Cowboys centerpiece QB as a leader who "doesn't get too high or too low.'' Here's a test.
    Author:

    ARLINGTON - For the first time in three weeks, Dak Prescott will be back in charge of the offense on a Dallas Cowboys gameday.

    For the first time in a decade, Von Miller won't be in charge of the defense on a  Denver Broncos gameday.

    Normally, in this series - which has featured six straight Denver wins, Dallas not recorded a success since 1995 - Miller (earlier this week traded to the Rams) vs. Dak (returning from a calf injury) would be ... the key.

    But now, for this NFL Week 9 noon start here at AT&T Stadium? The keys get spread around a bit. Here's five of them:

    No image description

    dak broncos
    Play

    Broncos at Cowboys: 5 Keys to Win

    The rest of the roster must follow Dak's lead. We often talk about the Cowboys centerpiece QB as a leader who "doesn't get too high or too low.'' Here's a test.

    3 minutes ago
    2155C3FD-2CFB-4783-BB05-B2AA5432D570
    Play

    WATCH: 'I'm Shook!' Cowboys' McCarthy Goes Viral on Staubach

    McCarthy didn't go full fan boy here; indeed, we're told Staubach requested a quick visit in the head coach's office to say hello ...

    12 hours ago
    E7B06D66-A0F6-4E6A-843E-83471D14A87C
    Play

    CeeDee Lamb Choked by Vikings? No Fine, Rules NFL

    In a video originally distributed by the Cowboys, Harrison Smith - Minnesota's physical safety - while attempting to finish a tackle appears to choke CeeDee Lamb. But what does the NFL say?

    13 hours ago

    1) Funnel the Emotion: Dak's back, and it's "Salute to Service'' Day and the National Medal of Honor Museum and the Bicentennial Throwback red-stripe helmet ... lots of reasons for the Cowboys to be riding high.

    Breathe.

    The rest of the roster must follow Dak's lead. We often talk about the Cowboys centerpiece QB as a leader who "doesn't get too high or too low.''That will come in handy here as the 7-1 Cowboys try to stay red-hot and to win a seventh straight game.

    2) Victimize Denver's Run Defense: Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott might only have two 100-yard rushing games on the season, but that doesn't begin to tell the real story. He’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns. Now as elusive as he was as a rookie, he's forced 12 missed tackles and totaled 16 explosive runs of 10 yards or more.

    The Cowboys again have a splash-play runner (two of them, really, with Tony Pollard, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL.) Denver, meanwhile, doesn't have linebackers who are both good and healthy.

    Dallas' top two receivers, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, have nagging injuries but will play. And they'll get the ball. But in the running game?

    A soft spot exists.

    3) Match Diggs: A tough task for "the other corner,'' Anthony Brown, though he's been up to the task lately. Cowboys' second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, everybody knows. He's snagged seven interceptions in seven games, including two pick-sixes. He'll also stick his nose in there, with 24 total tackles and to go with his 11 pass deflections.

    Maybe Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater won't even test Diggs. Can Brown and friends handle their business when Denver lines up Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy elsewhere?

    5) Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons on the Loose: Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles is out. In comes backup tackle Calvin Anderson, who played in high school in Austin and in college with the Longhorns (and lost games here at AT&T Stadium at both levels). Anderson is in his third year with Denver after going undrafted out of Texas in 2019. 

    Anderson is not a starting-caliber player - not, anyway, against Cowboys edge rusher Gregory who has five sacks, two forced fumbles, three tackles for a loss, 11 QB hits and 17 hurries.

    (Sidebar: Yet another example of Dallas' depth advantage. Today, no Tyron Smith? No problem. Read more.)

    Broncos coordinator Pat Shurmur is going to have to dial up lots of help for Anderson on Gregory ... but also look for linebacker Parsons to play some end, too.

    The Broncos will have their hands full here with the 10-point-favorite Cowboys ... who seem to hold all the keys to this one.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    dak broncos
    News

    Broncos at Cowboys: 5 Keys to Win

    3 minutes ago
    2155C3FD-2CFB-4783-BB05-B2AA5432D570
    News

    WATCH: 'I'm Shook!' Cowboys' McCarthy Goes Viral on Staubach

    12 hours ago
    E7B06D66-A0F6-4E6A-843E-83471D14A87C
    News

    CeeDee Lamb Choked by Vikings? No Fine, Rules NFL

    13 hours ago
    te cow
    News

    Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Shift TE Jarwin

    18 hours ago
    ridley thomas
    News

    Calvin Ridley & Michael Thomas No Longer Cowboys Concerns

    Nov 6, 2021
    kelvin neville
    News

    'Progress-Stoppers': Why No Cowboys Trades?

    Nov 5, 2021
    dak ceedee
    News

    Cowboys Final Injury Report: Dak, CeeDee Lamb, O-Line

    Nov 5, 2021
    F29B2B7C-2653-415A-A08E-A4D259ACDAE9
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Is Dallas Rushing Dak Back?

    Nov 5, 2021