The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a solid start despite some major offensive contributors missing significant periods of time. As the de facto second half of the season looms, further help now has a timetable attached to it.

In a spot on 105.3 The Fan, COO Stephen Jones addressed the status of injured blocking star Tyron Smith, who has been out since August with a torn hamstring suffered during training camp. Dallas always expected the star left tackle to return to the field before the season let out, but now there's a flexible yet declared timetable.

"He's three or four weeks out," Jones said, per the official team site. "(But) we haven't had that discussion."

Such a timeline would perhaps ensure that Smith is ready to return by the highly-anticipated Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants on Nov. 24. The aura of caution in which Jones spoke, however, perhaps makes the Dec. 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts more likely.

The conversation Jones refers to centers upon where exactly the eight-time Pro Bowl blocker will slide upon his return. His usual left-side domain has been capably filled by first-round rookie Tyler Smith, who has been a pleasant emergence next to fellow breakout and guard Connor McGovern.

Dallas (6-2) has had a solid start to the season despite several major contributors (i.e. Tyron Smith, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz) all missing time due to injuries. While Tyron Smith's impressive resume speaks for itself and would no doubt be a great asset for a team seeking consecutive division titles, it appears that Jones and the Dallas coaching staff want to be careful and mindful of the chemistry that has developed in the early portions of the season amongst the replacements.

"We've been so focused week to week and game to game - getting these guys better as a unit," Jones declared. "As that time nears, I'm sure (head coach Mike McCarthy) (offensive coordinator Kellen Moore), (offensive line coach) Joe Philbin and that group will have some discussions about what gives us the best chance to win when Tyron gets back.

He's an All-Pro, Hall of Fame type player and if you're going to have your best five guys out there, I'm sure he's one of them."

Following a bye week, the Cowboys return to action on Nov. 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

