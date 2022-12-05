Tyron's Back! Cowboys All-Pro Smith to Practice, Coach Mike McCarthy Confirms

The Dallas Cowboys are getting another big boost on the injury front following Sunday's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. As CowboysSI.com has been reporting, starting left tackle Tyron Smith will return to the practice field Wednesday.

"We're looking forward to Tyron being back out there," coach Mike McCarthy said Monday in Frisco. "He will be part of practice Wednesday. We'll see how he does."

McCarthy's comments follow team owner Jerry Jones's post-game remarks on Sunday, which hinted at confirming our story from weeks ago that the Cowboys could see Smith back on the field as soon as Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. ... which has been Tyron's own target. (Even if he just takes on a part-time role to begin.)

The news of a pending return from the former All-Pro left tackle explains why the team gave more snaps to rookie Tyler Smith at left guard while opting to bring the veteran Jason Peters off the bench to play some tackle.

Since Tyron's hamstring injury suffered back in August before the season started, the Cowboys deviated from their plans of playing their new rookie offensive lineman at guard, eventually molding him into their future left tackle.

The injury hamstrung those plans, so to speak, as Tyler has been the starter at left tackle, despite the signing of former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters. ... with Connor McGovern at left guard.

More changes are coming, and they can be triggered as Wednesday will open the 21-day return window for Tyron just at the right time for the Cowboys (9-3), who are rounding into form with playoffs on the horizon.

