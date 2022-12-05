FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are this week welcoming back to the field Tyron Smith, team owner Jerry Jones confirming the CowboysSI.com reports that the all-time great left tackle will see his 21-day window open and might very well play next weekend against the visiting Houston Texans.

How monumental a move will this be?

“I can’t think of any single thing that could help a football team more than to have Tyron Smith come in healthy at left tackle. I really can’t,'' Jones said of the eight-time Pro Bowler’s return to practice. "That’s a lift and that will frankly more impactful than anything that I could do with (Odell) Beckham or anybody.

"That is going to be lift.”

Tyron Smith a more important "addition'' than OBJ, who will be courted by Jones and the Cowboys as the free agent receiver visits The Star on Monday and Tuesday?

It actually makes sense - because a healthy Tyron, who underwent surgery on August 26 to repair an avulsion fracture to his left knee (the tearing of his hamstring from the bone) really is that good.

"We’re in relatively great shape at 9-3, and we’ve got a potentially healthy Tyron Smith,'' Jones said after Dallas' 53-19 win at home over the Colts. "That will add to the entire group of offensive linemen and give us not only flex but give us strength down through there.”

The Cowboys continued their preparation for Tyron's return by moving first-round rookie Tyler Smith from left tackle to left guard for a few plays on Sunday. Vet Jason Peters, another multi-time Pro Bowler, also got some snaps as he readies to serve as the swing tackle.

"So right there is the biggest lift that you could draw up for the Dallas Cowboys,'' Jones said, "without exception. We’ve got that.''

