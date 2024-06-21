Dallas Cowboys working out UFL champion with NFL experience
The Dallas Cowboys are once again going back to the UFL well.
After the signing of All-UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and former first-round pick Gareon Conley this week, the Cowboys are set to work out Jonathan Garvin, a member of the UFL champion Birmingham Stallions.
Garvin, who played alongside former Cowboys Taco Charlton on the Stallions' defensive line, has previous NFL experience with the Green Bay Packers.
The 24-year-old Garvin played in Green Bay for three seasons, recording 32 tackles, 2 passes defensed, and 1.5 sacks.
Stallions head coach Skip Holtz revealed Garvin was working out with Dallas during an appearance on the YouTube showThe Next Round earlier this week.
During Birmingham's 9-1 championship season, Garvin recorded 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
According to PFF's Marcus Mosher, Garvin was the No. 2-ranked edge rusher in the UFL with a 33.1 percent pass rush win rate.
The Cowboys are no strangers to looking at the UFL for talent.
In 2022, the Cowboys signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his rookie season. Last year, the team signed kicker Brandon Aubrey, who bolstered the Cowboys' kicking game and also made the Pro Bowl his rookie campaign.