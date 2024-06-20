The Cowboys are using the UFL as a farming system for talent
The Dallas Cowboys may have found a unique way to acquire talented players. Over the last two years, Dallas has had great success with signing players from the spring football leagues. They are using the UFL as a farming system, and so far, it has worked out well for them.
For example, wide receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin made an immediate impact in 2022 after being signed by the USFL. Turpin’s elite speed and elusiveness earned him a Pro Bowl in 2022, and he quickly became one of the best returners in the league.
Similarly, Kicker Brandon Aubrey joined the Cowboys in 2023 after an impressive stint with the Birmingham Stallions in the then-USFL. Aubrey’s leg strength caught Dallas' attention, and he, too, made a huge impact in his rookie season. He was 1st team All-Pro in his rookie year, made his first 36 NFL field goals, and set the league's single-season record for touchbacks with 99. The Cowboys hit home runs with both Turpin and Aubrey.
One of the Cowboys’ latest moves involves All-UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., who recently signed with the team. Harvey, a standout linebacker for the St. Louis Battlehawks, brings toughness to Dallas. Despite being undersized for a linebacker, his football IQ and relentless pursuit of the ball set him apart from the other linebackers in the UFL.
In addition to Willie Harvey Jr., they recently signed cornerback Gareon Conley, who played for the DC Defenders in the UFL. Conley, a former first-round draft pick by the Raiders, will add depth to their cornerback room.
Dallas also brought in Birmingham Stallions defensive end Jonathan Garvin for a workout. Garvin was one of the best defensive players in all of the UFL and helped lead the Stallions to win the UFL championship. Also, Garvin was PFF's 2nd highest-graded EDGE defender this season.
By tapping into the UFL and other spring football leagues, they not only strengthen their roster but also provide opportunities for deserving players. We will see if Willie Harvey Jr or Gareon Conley can become the next Kavontae Turpin or Brandon Aubrey for the Cowboys.