Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz

The Dallas Cowboys are fighting for offensive production after the offseason departure of Amari Cooper.

And an odd information source thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is the answer.

Wideout Michael Gallup just returned from his ACL injury and already showed signs of his old self in the team's Week 4 win over Washington. And CeeDee Lamb has star quality.

Could there be an added answer for the Cowboys' offense on the horizon?

Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory in February.

Recent rumors have Beckham returning to New York or L.A. after his rehabilitation is complete and he's cleared to play.

Victor Cruz, a former Giants teammate of Beckham, has made a career for himself in the media following his retirement from football, and he recently weighed in with USA Today Sports on Beckham Jr. and where he might end up.

“The best landing spot, I think, for Odell is two places. One, Green Bay,” Cruz said. “The second team, I think, is the Dallas Cowboys. It pains me to say that.”

But what if Beckham Jr. did choose Dallas? There's no doubt Giants fans would shudder at the thought of OBJ with a star on his helmet.

Beckham Jr. isn't expected to be in play for any team until after he's completely healed, which may be more toward the end of the regular season. But there's no doubt he could help any team on a deep playoff run.

