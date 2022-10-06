Skip to main content

Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz

Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL. But when he's healthy, could the Cowboys benefit from his services?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dallas Cowboys are fighting for offensive production after the offseason departure of Amari Cooper.

And an odd information source thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is the answer.

Wideout Michael Gallup just returned from his ACL injury and already showed signs of his old self in the team's Week 4 win over Washington. And CeeDee Lamb has star quality.

Could there be an added answer for the Cowboys' offense on the horizon?

Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory in February.

Recent rumors have Beckham returning to New York or L.A. after his rehabilitation is complete and he's cleared to play.

Victor Cruz, a former Giants teammate of Beckham, has made a career for himself in the media following his retirement from football, and he recently weighed in with USA Today Sports on Beckham Jr. and where he might end up.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

6B5CE662-9E6F-49AA-AC3D-280EC23D3DBF
Play

CeeDee Lamb No Injury Issue; Can Cowboys WR Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Jalen Ramsey, but the Dallas Cowboys, like LA's other four opponents, could look to continue to burn the future Hall of Famer on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
88FAAE75-9366-43F0-AA96-398C4A1937D6
Play

'We're Nobody's Underdogs!' Cowboys at Rams: Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Dallas Odds at Los Angeles - NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff
cowboy 3 safeties
Play

Cowboys '3-Headed Monster': Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins 'NFL's Best Safety Group' at Rams

The Dallas Cowboys have reinforcements on the way, with safety Jayron Kearse expected back for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

By Logan MacDonald

“The best landing spot, I think, for Odell is two places. One, Green Bay,” Cruz said. “The second team, I think, is the Dallas Cowboys. It pains me to say that.”

But what if Beckham Jr. did choose Dallas? There's no doubt Giants fans would shudder at the thought of OBJ with a star on his helmet.

Beckham Jr. isn't expected to be in play for any team until after he's completely healed, which may be more toward the end of the regular season. But there's no doubt he could help any team on a deep playoff run.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

6B5CE662-9E6F-49AA-AC3D-280EC23D3DBF
News

CeeDee Lamb No Injury Issue; Can Cowboys WR Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?

By Zach Dimmitt
88FAAE75-9366-43F0-AA96-398C4A1937D6
News

'We're Nobody's Underdogs!' Cowboys at Rams: Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Dallas Odds at Los Angeles - NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff
cowboy 3 safeties
News

Cowboys '3-Headed Monster': Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins 'NFL's Best Safety Group' at Rams

By Logan MacDonald
rush dak kellen
News

'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush

By Mike Fisher
Mike-McCarthy-Jerry-Jones-021622-GETTY-FTR
News

Cowboys 'Surprise': Mike McCarthy as Coach of the Year? Jerry Jones' Opinion

By Mike Fisher
the cooper bowl
News

'The Cooper Bowl': Cowboys at Rams - Can Dallas Contain Kupp, Ride Rush?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee
zeke sweat ph
News

Ezekiel Elliott 'Perfect Game'? Zeke on 'The Beauty' of Dallas Cowboys at Rams

By Mike D'Abate
FA101F93-54C7-4D1D-9E37-E26D152AC779
News

Dak Prescott FIRST LOOK: Dallas Cowboys QB in Rehab Group - and In Good Spirits

By Mike Fisher