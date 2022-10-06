Skip to main content

Cowboys '3-Headed Monster': Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins 'NFL's Best Safety Group' at Rams

The Dallas Cowboys have reinforcements on the way, with safety Jayron Kearse expected back for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been the star of the show this season so far, as it has currently allowed the third fewest points per game and sixth fewest yards per game league-wide. Additionally, Dallas has allowed the fewest yards per passing attempt (4.8) across the NFL and recorded the second most sacks (15).

It's hard to imagine the Dallas defense ascending beyond its current level of play, but it just may with reinforcements on the way.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse was a full participant in Wednesday's practice for the first time in over a month. Having Kearse back will provide a huge boost to what he believes is the NFL's best safety group.

"No. 1. Hands down," he said. "If you just go down our safety room, you can't go to another safety room and match player for player. Can't."

Kearse and company think of themselves as a "three-headed monster,'' with ballhawk Malik Hooker and tough-tackling Donovan Wilson part of the rotation.

Kearse's knee issue seems cleared up; Wilson is dealing with an ankle issue and was limited at midweek but plans on playing Sunday at the Rams.

Kearse posted the lowest missed-tackle rate among all safeties last season, while recording two interceptions and double-digit pass deflections. In no time at all, Kearse has made himself a critical part of the Dallas defense.

"We all complement each other real good, and I'm just excited for all of us to be healthy and out on the field together," Kearse said.

Earlier this offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also stated his confidence in the Dallas safety group.

"We've never had better players, all told, better players," Jones said, proudly. "Don't take anything away from Darren Woodson or Roy Williams, but in general, at the position, we've never been in better shape."

With Kearse back in the lineup, the sky is the limit for the Dallas defense. Meanwhile, they'll need all the help they can get, as they prepare to face off against defending triple-crown champion Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

