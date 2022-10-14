Skip to main content

'Never Scared!' Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Tickets

The Cowboys travel to hostile Philadelphia in a Week 6 matchup between two top teams in the NFC East.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys head east to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to take on the East-leading Eagles on Sunday.

The Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak after dropping the Week 1 contest to the Buccaneers. All four wins have been with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm while starter Dak Prescott recovers from a broken thumb suffered in that loss in Tampa Bay.

Rush's numbers aren't all that impressive, but his play has been steady and effective, as he's avoided mistakes. During the winning streak, Rush is 65-of-105 with four touchdowns and zero interceptions while being sacked just five times.

The Eagles have their own winning streak to brag about, being the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Philadelphia has now won eight consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season, the longest streak in the league.

Philadelphia's plus-47 point differential is tied for first in the conference and its 11 takeaways lead the NFL.

This could be a homecoming, of sorts, for Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters. Peters played in Philadelphia for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020 but is listed as questionable on the Dallas injury report.

And it could be a chance for DeMarcus Lawrence to be proven right with his pronouncement that the Cowboys aren't "scared'' of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (67,594)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 7:20 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

jerry dan
Play

Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner

Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas' win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?

By Mike Fisher
Dak Prescott (4), Cooper Rush (10)
Play

Why Would Dallas Cowboys Trade Away Dak Prescott Backup Cooper Rush?

As part of the game, Cowboys Nation gets to "play GM,'' and that is happening now as it regards the future of Cooper Rush.

By Mike Fisher
cooper rush

Dak's Day (Of Rest): Prescott Plan Revealed as Cowboys' Cooper Rush Gets 1 More Start at Eagles

By Adam Schultz

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

Tickets via SI Tickets

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +6.5 (-110), Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +225, Eagles -275

