'Never Scared!' Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Tickets

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys head east to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to take on the East-leading Eagles on Sunday.

The Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak after dropping the Week 1 contest to the Buccaneers. All four wins have been with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm while starter Dak Prescott recovers from a broken thumb suffered in that loss in Tampa Bay.

Rush's numbers aren't all that impressive, but his play has been steady and effective, as he's avoided mistakes. During the winning streak, Rush is 65-of-105 with four touchdowns and zero interceptions while being sacked just five times.

The Eagles have their own winning streak to brag about, being the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Philadelphia has now won eight consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season, the longest streak in the league.

Philadelphia's plus-47 point differential is tied for first in the conference and its 11 takeaways lead the NFL.

This could be a homecoming, of sorts, for Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters. Peters played in Philadelphia for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020 but is listed as questionable on the Dallas injury report.

And it could be a chance for DeMarcus Lawrence to be proven right with his pronouncement that the Cowboys aren't "scared'' of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (67,594)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 7:20 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

Tickets via SI Tickets

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +6.5 (-110), Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +225, Eagles -275

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Cowboys Country.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys Country on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!