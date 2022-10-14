Skip to main content

CeeDee Lamb vs. Darius Slay: 'Looking Forward to It' - Cowboys at Eagles Showdown

CeeDee Lamb isn't worried when or if Darius Slay follows him on Sunday night.

When it comes to star corners in the NFL, there aren't many better than Darius Slay, and Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb can expect to see plenty of the Philadelphia Eagles veteran on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

"He does everything well as far as the position goes," Lamb said this week while preparing for the Week 6 showdown. "I'm looking forward to seeing him soon."

CeeDee Lamb's rise to the WR1 spot on the depth chart has been one that has taken time. The former Oklahoma Sooner has, however, been in fine form since the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.

Since that day, Lamb has risen to show us signs of his talent. Receiving totals of 75, 87, 97, and 57 shows that the 23-year-old is warming up to his new role. The addition of Michael Gallup helps. ... and Cooper Rush's competence as the temp QB in place of Dak Prescott helps as well.

Slay, the Eagles star corner, is aware of all of this ... but the NFL is aware of him, too. The physical defender has two interceptions to his name this season in helping the Eagles to their 5-0 mark.

Logically, this will be billed as a marquee matchup pitting this generation's member of "The 88 Club'' against a similarly talented foe.

But to Lamb's credit, the receiver does not seem to care when or if Slay would be lined up across from him.

"It is what it is,'' he said. "If I see him, I see him. If I don't, then I don't."

The game plan suggests Lamb will battle with Slay. The logic for the five-point underdog Cowboys suggests Lamb needs to win most of those battles.

