SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Waive Two, Activate Randy Gregory

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Randy Gregory's long wait to get back on an NFL field took another step on Tuesday as he is officially removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt list and officially moved to the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster.

The Cowboys will be left with one roster spot after a sequence of transactions that see them waiving defensive back Saivion Smith and wide receiver Ventell Bryant. Smith has bounced up and down on the practice squad; Bryant, who was a helper last year on special teams, had been on injured reserve. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Players: 'Our Coaches Aren't Good At Their Jobs'

Gregory last played in a game in the 2018 NFL Playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams due to yet another in a series of substance-abuse-related suspensions that have derailed - or maybe just delayed - the NFL career of the 2015 second-round pick from Nebraska.

Gregory has fresh legs and a beefier torso and is eligible to play the Oct. 25 game at Washington for a 2-4 Cowboys team that, especially on defense, can use all the help possible. The 6-4 Gregory has "Gumby'' traits (the ability to "bend'' as a pass-rusher ... a problem area for Dallas.

READ MORE: Jerry Jones & Cowboys' 'Death Sentence' Defense

READ MORE: 'I'm Sorry': Ezekiel Elliott Takes Blame For Cowboys' Fumble Flood

READ MORE: Locked On Cowboys Pod: Can This Season Be Saved?

READ MORE: Cowboys Are A Division-Leading Disaster

READ MORE: Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10: 10 'Whitty' Observations On Blowout

Teammates raved about his recent work in practice. 

“He looked fast,” All-Pro guard Zack Martin said of Gregory. “He looked quick, kind of the same twitchy guy that we know Randy is. But I think the big thing for him, just physically looking at him, he looks bigger and stronger, and when you can add that to his first step and his twitchiness, I think he will be able to help us a lot.”

READ MORE: Source On Rumor: Broncos Safety Justin Simmons to Cowboys?

Said running back Ezekiel Elliott: “I’m excited to get Randy back. He’s got those fresh legs. He just looks better than I’ve ever seen him.'

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Ex David Irving Signs With Raiders

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving Wanted His NFL Reinstatement Ruling To Come This Month - And Now He's Got His Wish ... and A Contract With the Raiders

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Players: 'Our Coaches Aren't Good At Their Jobs'

We've Reported For A Month About The 'Disconnect' Between Dallas Cowboys Coaches And Players, And About 'The Big Lie' - And Now Comes A Report That Puts The Truth Into Damaging Words

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones & Cowboys' 'Death Sentence' Defense

On Owner Jerry Jones And His Dallas Cowboys' All-Time-Worst 'Death Sentence' Defense

Mike Fisher

'I'm Sorry': Ezekiel Elliott Takes Blame For Cowboys' Fumble Flood

Ezekiel Elliott Knows He's Supposed To Be The Guy Carrying The Dallas Cowboys, But He Also Knows 'What's Wrong With Zeke?' Is A Legit Question

Mike Fisher

Locked On Cowboys Pod: Can This Dallas Season Be Saved?

Locked On Cowboys Pod: Can This Dallas Season Be Saved?

Mike Fisher

Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10: 10 'Whitty' Observations On Blowout

Arizona Cardinals 38, Dallas Cowboys 10: 10 'Whitty' Observations On A Monday Night Blowout

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Are A Division-Leading Disaster

The Dallas Cowboys lose 38-10 to Arizona on Monday, but lead the NFC East ... and yet are off to one of their worst starts of the last decade, and its going to be very difficult to find a way out

Matt Galatzan

Cards 21, Cowboys 3 At Half: Zack Martin OUT With Concussion

Cards 21, Dallas Cowboys 3 At Half: Zack Martin Is OUT With Concussion

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Inactives: Vander Esch is IN

NFL Week 6 Monday Night, Dallas Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Inactives: LB Leighton Vander Esch is IN

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contracts: How Much Can QB Andy Dalton Make?

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Play & Pay For QB Andy Dalton - Who Finds Himself In Place Of Dak Prescott & With A Chance To Cash In

Mike Fisher