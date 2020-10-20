Cowboys Waive Two, Activate Randy Gregory

FRISCO - Randy Gregory's long wait to get back on an NFL field took another step on Tuesday as he is officially removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt list and officially moved to the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster.

The Cowboys will be left with one roster spot after a sequence of transactions that see them waiving defensive back Saivion Smith and wide receiver Ventell Bryant. Smith has bounced up and down on the practice squad; Bryant, who was a helper last year on special teams, had been on injured reserve.

Gregory last played in a game in the 2018 NFL Playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams due to yet another in a series of substance-abuse-related suspensions that have derailed - or maybe just delayed - the NFL career of the 2015 second-round pick from Nebraska.

Gregory has fresh legs and a beefier torso and is eligible to play the Oct. 25 game at Washington for a 2-4 Cowboys team that, especially on defense, can use all the help possible. The 6-4 Gregory has "Gumby'' traits (the ability to "bend'' as a pass-rusher ... a problem area for Dallas.

Teammates raved about his recent work in practice.

“He looked fast,” All-Pro guard Zack Martin said of Gregory. “He looked quick, kind of the same twitchy guy that we know Randy is. But I think the big thing for him, just physically looking at him, he looks bigger and stronger, and when you can add that to his first step and his twitchiness, I think he will be able to help us a lot.”

Said running back Ezekiel Elliott: “I’m excited to get Randy back. He’s got those fresh legs. He just looks better than I’ve ever seen him.'