SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Source On Rumor: Broncos Safety Justin Simmons to Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - This started as a media suggestion and then blossomed into a possible private message tying Denver Broncos' franchise-tagged safety Justin Simmons to the Dallas Cowboys in trade.

Will it blossom beyond that?

The concept clearly began with a speculative piece by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, who suggests the Broncos trade Simmons away to the Cowboys before the October 29 deadline in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick.

From Barnwell: "Broncos fans would likely want to hold out for a Jamal Adams-sized package in return for their star safety, but that's just not realistic. Adams was two years away from free agency, while Simmons is already on his first tag. The Broncos weren't able to come to terms on a contract extension before the season with the Boston College product, and with Simmons set to make $13.7 million on a second franchise tag against a $175 million cap next year, things aren't going to get any easier.''

Who is attracted to Barnwell's idea? It seems to some like Simmons himself might be, as he is allegedly behind a message exchange that states, "Love Mile High (City) but (The) Star is different-level.''

Should we bould bother to chase and challenge the validity of this poster actually being Simmons, the 6-2, 202-pounder from Boston College who was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and who is presently playing for Denver under the franchise tag?

Benjamin Albright has done that for us, getting Simmons to clarify that the posts are bogus.

But that's where our search ends. Because that's where the realities begin.

Simmons is by most standards not having a terrific season in Denver. But there is an obstacle larger than that: An NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys and Broncos "have not'' engaged in trade conversation about the player, and it is suggested to us that the primary reason is financial.

Simmons was outstanding last year and yet the Broncos chose not to sign him to a multi-year contract extension, opting instead to stick to the franchise tag. That means he's earning $11.441 million this year as "the Broncos wanted to see him duplicate his 2019 body of work before rolling out the long-term money,'' as our Broncos guy Chad Jensen writes here. "The early returns? So far, (Denver) GM John Elway looks like he was wise to 'rent' Simmons for one more year instead of getting tied down to a mortgage.''

More Jensen: "Simmons has floundered through the first quarter of the season. Outside of all the injuries the Broncos have suffered, Simmons' regression might be the biggest disappointment thus far.''

The Cowboys recognize their needs at safety and in recent years have explored the very top of the totem pole there, right up to Jamal Adams and Earl Thomas. But before we even get to Barnwell's idea of giving up two picks for him - and Barnwell's idea of paying him a prorated $11.441 million this year and then presumably retaining him for 2021 when another tag would mean another $13.7 million - we get our source telling us "no'' to the whole concept.

"No'' to Barnwell's suggestion. "No'' to whatever Simmons himself might be messaging to friends. "No'' to the Joneses even contacting Elway to discuss a highly-expensive player performing well below his salary. (Sidebar: Social media wishes to toss Dallas receiver Michael Gallup into this conversation. Gallup could certainly serve as bait should the Cowboys choose; he's just that good and in a loaded receivers room here at The Star. But it's silly to tie him to Denver, as the Broncos' woes do not include lack of talent at this position.)

READ MORE: Cardinals at Cowboys: Key Defender Ruled Out

READ MORE: WATCH - Dak Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

Dallas has changed Xavier Woods safety partners this year like most people change underwear. A Jeff Heath departure, an Adams flirtation, a Thomas examination, a HaHa Clinton-Dix sign-and-release, a starting role for Darian Thompson, an elevation for Donovan Wilson and then finally, in Week 5, a practice-squadder taking over for Wilson and playing one-third of the snaps.

READ MORE: Betting Odds: Why Are Cowboys Underdogs to Cardinals?

The NFC East-leading Cowboys have problems at safety. But a struggling $11.441 million replacement is, according to our source, not their version of a solution.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Betting Odds: Why Are Cowboys Underdogs to Cardinals?

NFL Betting Odds: Dallas Cowboys Underdogs vs. Arizona Cardinals - My best bet? The OVER.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Practice Report: Vander Esch On Field, Dak at The Star

Our Dallas Cowboys Practice and Injury Report For Thursday Ahead of The NFL Week 6 Monday Visit From Arizona: 'Full Workout' For Vander Esch

Mike Fisher

WATCH - Dak Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

WATCH - Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Speaks: 'I'm Excited For God's Plan'

Mike Fisher

Fantasy Football: Don't Dump Dallas Cowboys

Restrain from benching or trading away the Dallas Cowboys stars who have gifted Fantasy Football team owners a bushel of points this season.

BriAmaranthus

QB4 To QB4: Dak Gets A Message From Deshaun

Having gone through a season-ending injury himself, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson sends good vibes to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

CodyStoots

No Pro Bowl? 'No Problem,' Says NFL Star

The Dallas Cowboys have already lost a host of Pro Bowl guys ... And now the NFL has lost the Pro Bowl. One star's response? 'No problem'

Mike Fisher

QB Dalton In Cowboys Huddle: 'I Came Here To Win'

QB Andy Dalton Entered The Dallas Cowboys Huddle In Relief Of The Injured Dak Prescott - And Arrived With A Message: 'I Came Here To Win'

Mike Fisher

Cardinals at Cowboys: Key Defender Ruled Out

Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Key Defender Ruled Out For Monday Night Matchup

Mike Fisher

SI Power Rankings: Eagles 10 Spots Ahead of Cowboys?!

Hope remains for the Dallas Cowboys to make the NFL playoffs - though that hope isn't exactly reflected in the Week 6 Sports Illustrated Power Rankings

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Injury? 'Nothing'

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Prescott Injury? 'Nothing,' Says Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher