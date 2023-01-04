Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows his team has to defeat Washington on Sunday in order to get what he calls the priority for his team.

Are the Dallas Cowboys "hot''? Or "good''? Or both?

The Cowboys have a whole host of scenarios that could play out on Sunday as the spots in the NFC playoff picture still need to be set. But for the scenarios to work out in Dallas' favor, beating the 7-8-1 Washington Commanders is Job 1. ... after which time, Dallas is in the playoffs, where the "hot and/or good'' revelation will come.

For owner Jerry Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan, while having a home playoff game is at the top of his list, winning on Sunday takes precedence over everything else.

"I like to have the best advantage going into the playoffs, which is the best scheduling, I'd like to have it at home," Jones said. "That's at the top of my list, and we all know the scenarios that would have to happen for us to get a home game in the playoffs. I would certainly like to have a bye, that's possible. So those things are very important as we look at it today. ...''

But ...

"We've got to take care of business (at the Commanders),'' Jones emphasized.

Jerry is right. Having a home playoff game is the best advantage, but it means little if Dallas doesn't beat the Commanders.

With the Cowboys winning eight out of their last 10 games, they are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. "Hot'' may be as key as "good'' once the playoffs begin.

While still trying to get out of their own way with turnovers and poor play, the Cowboys have still been stacking the wins. A 12-4 record is nothing to sneeze ... so maybe Dallas can be "hot'' and "good.''

But first, Dallas must take care of business and defeat a Commanders team with nothing to play for except the role of party-poopers to the Cowboys' hopes of securing the No. 1 or 2 spot in the NFC. ... and now we know Washington is starting a rookie QB for the game in Sam Howell - which figures to help Dallas look "hot and good'' for at least one more week.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!