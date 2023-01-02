Cowboys 'Ugly' Wins Valuable in Eagles  Playoff Race

The Dallas Cowboys are still in the hunt to snatch the NFC's top seed for the playoffs after the Philadelphia Eagles left the door ajar

The Dallas Cowboys' hopes for the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC remain alive.

And if it somehow happens? (See Cowboys Playoff Picture here.) There will be nothing “ugly” about it.

Many in Cowboys Nation have been unhappy with the "level of play'' put forward by coach Mike McCarthy's team, most notably against the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Giants, the Houston Texans and lastly against a Tennessee Titans team that rested starters. But four wins from those games have now proved to be rather valuable.

But for all the moaning and groaning, it is now those "ugly" wins that have the Cowboys in the once-thought-improbable position of overtaking the Eagles.

While still a long shot as so many things need to fall the Cowboys' way, they are not only "playing for something'' in Week 18 ... they are also forcing the Eagles, losers of two straight, to do the same.

The No. 1 seed is the only team to get a first-round bye. Given how banged-up Dallas is right now, it would be impeccable timing.

The ugly wins against the so-called "lesser" teams are still wins. ... and way better than any brand of losses. ... as Eagles fans today know while lamenting a poor showing against the Saints.

To win the NFC East, playoff-bound Dallas will still need to take care of business next week against the Washington Commanders and hope the Eagles falter again at home against another playoff-bound team in the Giants.

But what the loss to the Saints has done is put something new on the Eagles' plate.

Pressure.

Philadelphia could now be forced to rush back an injured Jalen Hurts to stem the bleeding. The self-doubt can creep in. The "must-win'' can be a different deal.

So, for all those Cowboys fans stating, "Dak Prescott sucks!" and "We aren't a playoff team" due to the wobbly showings against lesser teams, know it was those wins that have brought you to the cusp.

One game. Lots of marbles. Rest nobody. that's what is at stake in Week 18. And if the Giants beat the Eagles "ugly,'' and the Cowboys beat the Commanders "ugly''?

Good.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!