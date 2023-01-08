Cowboys at Commanders: Dallas LB Micah Parsons - 3 to Watch

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 18, CowboysSI.com highlights three players to watch.

Despite having already secured a playoff berth, the Dallas Cowboys still have dreams of earning the top spot in the conference. With the Philadelphia Eagles having lost two straight, Dallas has the opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday at Washington— along with losses by the Eagles (vs. the New York Giants) and the San Francisco 49ers (to the Arizona Cardinals) this weekend.

As such, they have plenty for which to play as they prepare to face off against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT at FedEx Field.

Though many of Dallas’ most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Cowboys take the field against the Commanders.

Dak Prescott

Prescott’s health caught the attention of fans and media alike when team president Jerry Jones advised last Friday that Prescott may have suffered a hyperextended knee during Dallas’ Week 17 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Still, the veteran quarterback took every offensive snap last Thursday, finishing the night having completed 29 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 11 yards.

Prescott should find success on the road against the Commanders, as their defense has allowed 25 passing touchdowns. However, the 29-year-old has had his struggles with turnovers. Prescott has tossed two interceptions in three of Dallas last four games. With the division and even top seed still in play, Prescott will aim to keep Dallas in contention by utilizing his top pass-catching targets, while keeping the ball away from the opposition.

T.Y. Hilton

After remaining unsigned all offseason and most of the regular season, Hilton signed with Dallas on Dec. 12. During his first game with the Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve 2022, he converted a third-and 30 by catching a 52-yard pass from Prescott in the fourth quarter, shifting momentum for the Cowboys and leading to their 40-34 victory.

The ex-Indianapolis Colt continued to impress his new mates, catching four passes for 50 yards on five targets, including a 28-yard reception, in the next game, a win at the Titans.

Hilton's experience and well-rested vigor may allow him to see additional snaps on Sunday, as well as afford him the chance to earn a prominent role in Dallas’ postseason offense.

Micah Parsons

Through 16 games in 2022, Parsons remains one of the premier defensive threats in the NFL. The 23-year-old has compiled 63 total tackles, four run stuffs, three forced fumbles and 13 sacks. In Week 18, the Penn State product will be charged with disrupting the rhythm of Washington’s rookie quarterback Sam Howell. As a result, the Commanders’ offensive line is expected to double-team at the line of scrimmage.

While they may be able to theoretically slow his production by doing so, Parsons’ occupying at least two offensive blockers on each play may allow several of Dallas’ other defenders the freedom to make plays. With Parsons expected to play without the “club” bandage which protected his lacerated left hand last Thursday night, he should make Howell’s afternoon fairly uncomfortable in the pocket.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!