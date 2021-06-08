Cowboys WR Gallup: ‘I Don’t See Anybody Stopping Us’

Gallup notes, ‘it’s just OTAs. …’ and maybe that is a cautionary observation. But …

FRISCO - On the eve of the start of Dallas Cowboys minicamp, the Hype Train is fully fueled. But it’s not the media doing the “America’s Team” chest-puffing; it’s players like Michael Gallup.

I think we can explode,” Gallup says. “We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don’t see anybody stopping us.”

Gallup, the fourth-year receiver and, as good as he is maybe just the third receiver on the Dallas totem pole, is not given to empty bragging. But his comments, made to NFL Network, do reflect a view he expressed a year ago, before the team lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a severe ankle injury.

“I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Gallup says. “We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that.”

But Dallas enters Tuesday’s three-day minicamp at The Star with a healthy Dak, and with Gallup as part of a receiving crew that also features premium talent in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

Gallup testifies that Dak has looked great in workouts (he is correct) and adds that, “We’re already running out the gate right now,”

Gallup also notes, “it’s just OTAs. …” and maybe that is a cautionary observation. But it is true that the Cowboys were piling up huge numbers before Prescott’s injury last season, reasons enough to hand confident members of this offense viewing the collective group as “unstoppable” in 2021.

