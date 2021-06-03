Cowboys OTA: CeeDee Lamb Popcorn Positives & Number Negatives

Numbers in the NFL are changing. And many think it’s for the better. Meanwhile, are the Cowboys at OTA‘s doing the same? - Blitzcast Podcast

FRISCO - If you’re a fan of the look of the college game you’re in for a treat! The NFL has lifted and loosened the regulations regarding the association of numbers with position groups. And many think it’s a great look.

For us? As we watch Dallas Cowboys OTA highlights that come bounding toward us - along with Mike Fisher’s eyewitness accounts of the sessions - we kind of just want to be able to tell the players without the programs … abc that is coming soon.

What does this numbers thing mean for the Cowboys? Some familiar faces are now associated with some unfamiliar numbers, and a familiar face is now associated with an already familiar number.

Meanwhile … what is cooking at Practice with, in particular, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and “Popcorn” CeeDee Lamb? We’ve got links …videos … and discuss, as we take a jab at some positives and negatives to look for in OTAs and upcoming training camp. Let’s discuss!

