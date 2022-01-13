49ers ‘Will Kick the S—- Out of Cowboys!’ Predicts Ex San Francisco Star

There was a lot to celebrate from the Dallas Cowboys this past season. But Tom Rathman, the former San Francisco 49ers standout and NFL assistant, thinks the celebration is over.

“I think (the 49ers) are going to kick the shit out of them,” Rathman said on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac Show.”

Hmm.

First, to the Rathman audio:

Rathman, the fullback on the Niners 1990s teams that battled Dallas in three straight NFC title games, sort of has a dog in this fight.

Truth is, the Cowboys’ efforts led to the first NFC East title since 2018 and came as a result of several career years from the team's best players. And Dallas - 3-point favorites in Sunday’s home playoff game - did not often this year get the stuffing kicked out of it.

Quarterback Dak Prescott set the franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season, cornerback Trevon Diggs tied the team record for interceptions in a season and set a few records of his own, and linebacker Micah Parsons is all but a lock for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

While the team is taking home some hardware and etching its space in the record books, the team's main goal has yet to be achieved -- win the Lombardi Trophy.

That would plant them alongside the legendary Cowboys teams of the 1970s and 1990s, who are still celebrated decades later in Dallas and the rest of the country. (And surely disliked by Rathman.) Since winning it all in 1995, the Cowboys have made the playoffs 10 times and have been eliminated on every occasion, proving that regular season success doesn't always translate to the postseason.

In order for the Cowboys to win Sunday ... and the rest of the postseason ... they will have to rely on a strong run game led by Ezekiel Elliott, a stout defense powered by Parsons and Prescott to play his best football of the season to put the team in the best position to win.

And not get the stuffing kicked out of them.

