Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Inducted Into (Senior Bowl) Hall of Fame

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday.

Prescott is one of five inductees, joining Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, former Chargers and Colts QB Phillip Rivers, former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk, and former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.



Dak Prescott Chuck Cook, USA Today Dak Prescott Dak Prescott

The Mississippi State product spoke to the organization about what the honor means to him:

“It’s a great honor to be inducted as part of such a distinguished class of 2022," Prescott said. "I view my week in Mobile as a game-changer in terms of competing against the very best and helping me prepare for moving on to the NFL. I will forever be grateful to the community leaders, bowl executives, and sponsors who present this game every year, and for the fans of Mobile who provide the support that makes it so very special.”

Prescott's performance at the 2016 Senior Bowl was strong enough to catch the eye of the Cowboys, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft at No. 135 overall. Alongside rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott led Dallas to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Dak Prescott Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports Dak Prescott Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Dak Prescott

Unable to extend their rookie-fueled magic, the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Prescott was still named the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl after completing 68 percent of his attempts for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four picks.

This past season, Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes (410 of 596) for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns. Now headed into year seven with the Cowboys, he'll look to lead Dallas back to the postseason after a disappointing Wild Card loss to the 49ers in January.