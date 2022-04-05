NFL Draft: The 1 Mistake Dallas Cowboys Must Avoid

Does drafting an offensive lineman in the first round add the most value for Dallas?

FRISCO - History shows the Dallas Cowboys can be a bit of a wild card during the NFL Draft. After a disappointingly quiet start to free agency, attention now turns to how "Reckless" Jerry Jones and company might use Dallas' 24th-overall pick.

There is no denying that the Cowboys have made some excellent NFL Draft decisions in recent years; selecting CeeDee Lamb in 2020 and Micah Parsons in 2021 are recent examples. The Cowboys look to hit another home run in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Maybe, just as important is for Dallas to avoid the strike out. The Draft Network created a list of a draft blunders each NFL team must avoid this season, and for the Cowboys it is...

PRIORITIZING WIDE RECEIVER OVER OFFENSIVE LINE

The Cowboys’ offense decided to part ways with a few offensive players this offseason, losing receivers Cedrick Wilson and Amari Cooper, which drastically changes the potency of their passing attack. They were at least able to keep Michael Gallup paired with CeeDee Lamb, but their depth has undeniably taken a hit.

To make matters worse, the offensive line is not as strong as it used to be. Adding an offensive lineman in the first round has more value to quarterback Dak Prescott’s success than forcing a receiver. Especially, with this talent pool of receivers, they can find a capable third wide receiver on day two.

The Cowboys are still favorites (-115) to win the NFC East Division in 2022. In order to repeat as division champions, Dallas must address needs at offensive line, receiver and edge rusher ... But which position is the highest priority?

Currently, the Cowboys are conducting visits for 30 draft prospects at the team's headquarters in Frisco. The list of prospects includes three wide receivers projected to be first-round picks with a total of 10 possible first-round level players.

Important to note, the receiver depth in the 2022 NFL Draft class is among the reasons the Cowboys turned the page on Amari Cooper.

Dallas' offensive line took a major hit with the release of La'el Collins, and Connor Williams' departure in free agency. While the Cowboys are hinting at taking an offensive lineman high in the draft, Jones also said to “take pressure off" and “keep draft pure” they’d like to address the offensive line in free agency. So far though, nothing on that front.

While a receiver may look extra shiny in the first round, maybe prioritizing offensive line will give Prescott his best shot at a playoff run this season.

Historically, Dallas has drafted and developed skill-position stars including Hall-of-Fame talents such as Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith and more. On the flip side, the Cowboys also missed out on guys like Joe Montana (1979), Randy Moss (1988) and Mike Singletary (1981). That's part of the game here ... and so is avoiding that one big mistake.