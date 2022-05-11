Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Under Most Pressure' of NFL QBs, Says Dan Orlovsky

"Dak Prescott hasn't really done anything since 2018, his Pro Bowl year," Orlovsky said. "I gotta put him at No. 1 because of the contract."

FRISCO - To the credit of Dan Orlovsky, he's learned "The Game.''

No, not football; the former NFL quarterback knows that "game'' just fine.

This is a newer wrinkle, and the way for him to accelerate his post-playing career as an ESPN analyst.

Cowboys. Cowboys. And more Cowboys!

There is no such thing as a starting quarterback in the NFL who will not deal with "pressure.'' It is the nature of the position, especially in a league that props the QB up on its promotional pedestal.

But ESPN's Orlovsky is taking that concept to the next level, and he's doing his "bit'' - which has everything to do with the Dallas Cowboys, as Orlovsky has named his "top five QBs under the most pressure in 2022.''

And - stop us if you've heard this gimmick before - the No. 1 guy "under the most pressure'' is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Because ... of course he is.

But why, in Dan's eyes?

Dak, Dan, Tom https://www.dallascowboys.com/ Zeke and Dak Rodgers and McCarthy

"Dak Prescott hasn't really done anything since 2018, his Pro Bowl year," Orlovsky said. "I gotta put him at No. 1 because of the contract."

Does that equate to "pressure''? Who knows?

Does engineering the NFL's No. 1 offense in 2021 (which Dak did) equate to "not done anything''? Who knows?

There are six QBs who make more APY than Prescott. Among them are the Raiders' Derek Carr and the Bills' Josh Allen.

Why are they not in Orlovsky's top five?

There are QBs who have made high-profile moves by engineering trades (who also have huge salaries). Among them are Cleveland's Deshaun Watson and Denver's Russell Wilson.

Why are they not in Orlovsky's top five?

How meaningful - and how seriously - should we take all of this? Is New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson really at No. 5, and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4, and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins at No. 3? Is there not "pressure'' on the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes or Washington's Carson Wentz or the Chargers' Justin Herbert?

Start rattling off all of the names of all of the QBs and all of their situations - Kyler Murray in Arizona, Trey Lance in San Francisco, Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, even Tom Brady in Tampa - and you come to realize that "pressure'' is omnipresent and inescapable.

One more tidbit about being "meaningful and serious'': Coming in at No. 2 is Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP of the league with a new $50 mil APY salary with the Green Bay Packers has a certain special "pressure''?

Yeah, so much so that Orlovsky, in the middle of the segment, revealed that Rodgers was his No. 1 guy ... before changing to Dak Prescott.

Because ... well, you know.

