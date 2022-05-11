Dak Prescott's Cowboys: Top-10 Offense? (And Is That Enough?)

B/R places Dallas as being one of the best offenses in the league in 2021, the Cowboys having landed in the top 10 in the power rankings.

FRISCO - There is good news and there is bad news in regard to the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2022, or at least in regard to what people think of it.

The good news comes from our pals at Bleacher Report, which recently released the power rankings for every NFL offense now that the 2022 NFL Draft is complete.

B/R places Dallas as being one of the best offenses in the league in 2021, the Cowboys having landed in the top 10 in the power rankings.

"In the top 10'' meaning "10th.'' But still.

Zeke, Dak, Lamb Kellen, Dak Zeke, Dak, Tyron

The B/R remarks, summarized:

"Dallas traded away Amari Cooper and lost fellow wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. in free agency. The Cowboys also parted with right tackle La’el Collins and lost guard Connor Williams. They added wideout James Washington but might not have receiver Michael Gallup to start the season.

"The offensive line is a particular concern ... Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are still in place, though it’s fair to wonder just how much longer Elliott can remain an effective dual-threat back.

"Even if Elliott is in peak form this season, the Cowboys are worse on paper than they were a year ago. ... The Cowboys ... appear poised for a serious step backward this season.

We must say, in this time of Dallas hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing, this is a remarkably fair and even-handed review of where the Cowboys presently sit. Even the idea of a "serious step backward'' is fair, and here's why: Dallas, led by Dak Prescott, established a goal last summer to become the No. 1 offense in the NFL in 2021. And by gosh, the Cowboys essentially did that, ending the year ranking first in total yards and first in scoring.

So, that's the "bad news'' about the Cowboys still having a top-10 offense in 2022; it would leave the Dallas defense to pick up a great deal of slack while coaches Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore integrate new guys and accelerate established guys (led by CeeDee Lamb) in for the likes of Cooper, Wilson, Collins, and Williams.

In the end, as we sit here in the offseason, top 10 is good. But in the end, when Dallas is sitting there in January and beyond, it might not be good enough.

