Tom Brady to FOX? ‘I Don’t Give a Damn!’ Says Hypocrite Stephen A. Smith of ESPN

Why did ESPN and ABC “give a damn” about Aikman while not “giving a damn” about Brady?

FRISCO - When ESPN hires somebody like Troy Aikman to work as a lead NFL analyst, ESPN rightfully makes a big story of it.

And when FOX Sports announces plans to hire somebody like Tom Brady?

“I don’t give a damn!” Yelped ESPN top dog Stephen A. Smith, represented his network wrongfully.

And arrogantly.

SAS, Tom, Troy The Bradys

In full context, part of Smith’s handling of the Tuesday news that New England Patriots legend will join FOX when the 44-year-old quarterback decides to retire is simply about Smith’s carnival-barking schtick.

It’s all an act; there is no way to differentiate between what Smith does or does not “give a damn” about.

He’s just an actor reading lines.

Additionally, Smith dismissed the topic as being worthy because, Smith said. “I’m interested in seeing him play this year, trying to win another Super Bowl. Call me when he’s in the booth.”

So Smith is kind of trying to say that the Brady-to-the-booth story isn’t a story until he actually works his first game behind a microphone?

Umm … That’s not the way any of this works.

Smith and ESPN know this. Yet …

“Do we really give a damn right now, what he’s going to do after the season?” Smith bellowed. “If he was retired and he was in the booth, that would be different. With him about to play, do you really care?

“I’ll see you when you get there.”

This is a hypocritical position via ESPN’s top voice, especially as the network just got done celebrating the hiring away from FOX of Dallas Cowboys icon Aikman. Just 24 hours before the Brady announcement, Aikman appeared on ESPN sister network ABC to promote his move … and to judge a BBQ cook-off. (Or something.)

Aikman was hired weeks ago. He won’t with a “Monday Night Football” game for months.

So … Why did ESPN and ABC “give a damn” about that … while not “giving a damn” about this?

