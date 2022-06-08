Cowboys Ex, 'Survivor' Contestant, Faces New TV 'Challenge'

Danny McCray played five seasons with the Cowboys and participated in the 41st season of 'Survivor.'

As the CBS show "The Challenge: USA" premieres July 6, Dallas Cowboys fans might recognize one of the contestants.

Danny McCray, a defensive back who played primarily on special teams, is one of the people competing on the spinoff of the MTV show.

"The Challenge: USA" is based off of the MTV show "The Challenge," where players mostly from past reality TV shows must compete in physical challenges and navigate social dynamics to stay in the game and compete for a cash prize.

McCray was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and played four seasons with the Cowboys, leading the team in special-teams tackles in each of his first two seasons.

His role increased in 2012 as he was named a team captain and he started 10 games at safety after Barry Church tore his Achilles.

McCray signed with the Chicago Bears in 2014 before returning to the Cowboys for his final NFL season in 2015.

Since retiring from the NFL, McCray went on to earn an MBA at Indiana University and currently works as a Youth Camps Manager for the Cowboys according to his LinkedIn profile.

This is not the first time a former Cowboy has participated on "The Challenge." Wide receiver Terrell Owens competed on another spinoff of the show, "Champs vs. Stars" back in 2017, where he voluntarily left the show in the third episode.

You can catch McCray on "The Challenge: USA" when it premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 8:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!