College football's most impactful combination as the 2022 season nears could well become Diddy and Deion.

The renowned rapper and entrepreneur made a major commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities at the most recent BET Awards, which included a $1 million pledge to Deion Sanders' work at Jackson State University. Formerly known for his flashy yet lucrative playing days with the Dallas Cowboys and others, Sanders has started to shift the paradigm of college football by luring top-notch talent to the Tigers' program, where he has also set new records in terms of winning.

Diddy, legally known as Sean Combs, made the announcement upon receiving the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous winners include Whitney Houston, James Brown, Samuel L. Jackson, and Queen Latifah.

"I’m gonna drop (a) million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State," Diddy said upon accepting the award. "We should play for us."

Sanders became nationally recognized as a collegiate head coach after earning a Tigers program-record 11 wins last season. He also landed prized defensive prospect Travis Hunter away from his alma mater of Florida State, a move seen as one of the most impactful in the history of HBCU football.

In addition to his support for Sanders' continued efforts, Diddy also pledged another $1 million to Howard University, where he was a business major before leaving to serve as an intern at the famed Uptown Records in 1990. Diddy has praised his Howard experience and later received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities in 2014, a year that also saw him deliver the commencement address.

Sanders and the Tigers will kick off their 2022 season, the famed Cowboy's third at the helm, on Sept. 4 in Miami when they battle Florida A&M.

