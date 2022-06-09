Skip to main content

'So Clean We're Dirty!' Cowboys Deion Sanders, Twitter Reacts to SI Cover

The former Cowboy and his Jackson State proteges are basking in a Prime Time moment.

Who better to respond to a prime time moment than ... well, Prime Time?

Former Dallas Cowboys athlete Deion Sanders is back on Sports Illustrated's cover, but this time he has company. SI's cover story, penned by Jean-Jacques Taylor, highlights the impact Sanders has had as the head coach of Jackson State University's football team (and the positive aftershocks extending to the Historically Black College and University landscape). 

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is flanked by his son and quarterback Shedeur and cornerback Travis Hunter, a top prospect from the Class of 2022 who flipped his commitment to JSU from Sanders' alma mater of Florida State. It's the elder Sanders' sixth SI cover and first since May 1997, which covered his baseball endeavors with the Cincinnati Reds.

"SO CLEAN WE'RE DIRTY! This is a monumental moment FOR ALL OF US AT HBCUs," Sanders wrote in a Tweet commemorating the event. "(Jackson State is) on the cover but (let's) not forget this is about ALL OF US."

Sanders has received widespread acclaim for his work. He earned an 11-win season with the Tigers last season, his second at the helm, and obtaining Fisher has been viewed by some as a paradigm shift in college football recruiting. 

The cover story has earned widespread acclaim from both amateur and professional college football observers on social media, serving as a counter to the argument that large-scale recruits like Hunter and the younger Sanders would be unable to step into the national spotlight at JSU. 

Jackson State opens its 2022 season on Sept. 4, when the program battles Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. 

