'So Clean We're Dirty!' Cowboys Deion Sanders, Twitter Reacts to SI Cover
Who better to respond to a prime time moment than ... well, Prime Time?
Former Dallas Cowboys athlete Deion Sanders is back on Sports Illustrated's cover, but this time he has company. SI's cover story, penned by Jean-Jacques Taylor, highlights the impact Sanders has had as the head coach of Jackson State University's football team (and the positive aftershocks extending to the Historically Black College and University landscape).
The Pro Football Hall of Famer is flanked by his son and quarterback Shedeur and cornerback Travis Hunter, a top prospect from the Class of 2022 who flipped his commitment to JSU from Sanders' alma mater of Florida State. It's the elder Sanders' sixth SI cover and first since May 1997, which covered his baseball endeavors with the Cincinnati Reds.
"SO CLEAN WE'RE DIRTY! This is a monumental moment FOR ALL OF US AT HBCUs," Sanders wrote in a Tweet commemorating the event. "(Jackson State is) on the cover but (let's) not forget this is about ALL OF US."
Sanders has received widespread acclaim for his work. He earned an 11-win season with the Tigers last season, his second at the helm, and obtaining Fisher has been viewed by some as a paradigm shift in college football recruiting.
Cowboys Rookie Sam Williams Top 3 Teachers: Micah, Tank & Haley
Sam Williams tells CowboysSI.com that he is busy trying to acquire more "gifts.''
Cowboys LB Injury Update: 1 Out for Season; Jabril Cox Reveals Rehab Timetable
A knee injury suffered in OTAs has sidelined a former sixth-round pick for all of 2022 - but Jabril Cox arrives with positive news.
Broncos Sale Confirms Cowboys Empty Bang For Buck
A Walmart tycoon bought the Denver franchise this week for a reported $4.65 billion.
The cover story has earned widespread acclaim from both amateur and professional college football observers on social media, serving as a counter to the argument that large-scale recruits like Hunter and the younger Sanders would be unable to step into the national spotlight at JSU.
Jackson State opens its 2022 season on Sept. 4, when the program battles Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!