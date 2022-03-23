Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders Blasts 10 NFL Teams for Skipping NFL Draft Workout

"Coach Prime'' read from a page as he called out every team that wasn’t in attendance.

FRISCO - Jackson State conducted its Pro Day this week, and 22 NFL teams showed up as they prepped for the April NFL Draft.

Ten teams did not show up.

And Tigers head coach Deion Sanders just put them on blast.

“Where art thou?” chided the former Dallas Cowboys and NFL superstar, continuing his service as a powerful voice for HBCU schools. "Twenty-two teams. Twenty ... two ... teams. ... came to witness our kids in its entirety and I appreciate you.''

“But, there’s 32 teams in this Crayola box.”

"Coach Prime'' continued on, reading from a page as he called out every team that wasn’t in attendance.

“Therefore, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings and the Eagles ... Where art thou?” Sanders asked. “You could’ve sent somebody man, you could’ve shown up just a little bit.”

(It seems, given the list, that the Cowboys were in attendance.)

Sanders, a Hall of Fame talent, knows the truth about how this works. Those 10 teams opted to not attend the Jackson State workout because - right or wrong - they've already scouted those players on some level, and don't think they're NFL prospects. ... despite the fact that Sanders is the overseer of a successful program.

Indeed, when he says teams should show up as a show of support, "Because our kids deserve it.” ... well, that's not how it works, either. It would be nice of the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings and the Eagles to attend in order to "support'' Jackson State. But that's not really their role.

It is worth nothing that no HBCU players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. And it's worth noting that under coach Deion Sanders, that might soon change.

Said Deion via the Clarion Ledger:“That’s not going to happen again … My desire is seven to 10 players (get drafted) this year. Then we’re going to try to double that.”