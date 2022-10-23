Cowboys vs. Lions: D'Andre Swift OUT? Dak Prescott Returns From Injury

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 with a chance to earn their first win of the season with Dak Prescott at quarterback. The Cowboys look to avoid a let-down game after an emotional divisional loss against the undefeated Eagles in Philadelphia.

Prescott will return to the field after surgery and rehabbing a thumb injury suffered during Dallas' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After losing Prescott to that injury, Dallas pushed through the adversity and responded with four straight wins before falling to the Eagles to earn a 4-2 record. With much thanks to a stifling defense and an admirable performance from quarterback Cooper Rush, the Cowboys remain on the heels of the 6-0 Eagles and 5-1 New York Giants in the NFC East.

Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott look to take advantage of a Lions defense that ranks last in the NFL in points per allowed. Elliott looks to keep the momentume going as he became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048) in Week 6.

The Lions limped into the bye after a 29-0 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. With extra rest, Detroit's two biggest playmakers, D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are in the spotlight here ...

St. Brown is expected to be healthy for the first time since Week 3. But Swift, according to reports, comes into Sunday with "doubt'' about playing with his ankle, and is now not expected to play.

This week Dallas hopes to get after Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Despite not scoring against the Patriots, the Lions are still averaging the third most points per game (28). The Cowboys lead the NFL with 24 sacks and quarterback pressures (103).

MILESTONE WATCH: Michael Gallup (2,988) needs 12 receiving yards on Sunday to reach 3,000 career receiving yards. Gallup would become the fifth Cowboys wide receiver to record 3,000 receiving yards in his first 59 career games, joining Bob Hayes (4,888), Dez Bryant (4,104), Michael Irvin (4,025) and Drew Pearson (3,269) according to Cowboys PR.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (4-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-4)

ODDS: Dallas is 7-point favorite vs. the Lions.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: “We have to stick together and not let one loss divide us …” said linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. “Its awesome having Dak back. I know he’s been preparing his butt off to get back as soon as he can … It will be awesome to see him back on the field.”

