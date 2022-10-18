FRISCO - A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones.

"We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”

On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning, owner Jones confirmed one reason for his upbeat mood - the coming return of Dak Prescott.

"He looks good," Jones said. "He looks ready to go."

After missing five games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand suffered late in the Week 1 loss to the Bucs on Sept. 11, Cowboys quarterback Prescott is trending toward a return to the field Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Detroit Lions.

Prescott said after last Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia that he plans to return in Week 7.

Prescott is receiving final medical clearance before a full-participation practice at midweek here at The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys more than survived without Prescott, with backup Cooper Rush leading them to a 4-1 record despite the loss to the NFC East-leading Eagles. Jones, in fact, said he was buoyed by Dallas' second-half rally which pulled it within three points in the fourth quarter despite digging a 20-0 hole thanks to 10 penalties and three turnovers.

Indeed, it was the second-half “punch-back,” as coach Mike McCarthy put it, that fuels some Dallas positivity.

Before that Christmas Eve rematch here in DFW, however, the Cowboys must joust with the NFC North. Starting with the Lions Sunday, they won't play a team outside that division until Thanksgiving.

And yes, Prescott - who led the Cowboys to the highest-scoring offense in 2021 - figures to be a gigantic help.

"He’s determined to (play Sunday)," Jones said. "From my perspective I think he’s going to get there. As far as strength, spin, zip ... he has the whole repertoire of throwing the football."

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!