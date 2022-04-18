Out of Retirement; Into Reunion: Malcolm Butler ‘All-In’ with Patriots

Butler: “I'm confident in myself, and I wouldn't be here if the Patriots didn't think the same.”

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler lived the moment for which most athletes dream, yet seldom achieve.

With 20 seconds remaining in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler got the quick jump on then-Seattle Seahawks’ receiver Ricardo Lockette and intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson’s pass. His pick returned possession to the Patriots and preserved a 28-24 victory, as well as New England’s fifth Super Bowl championship.

Seven years later, Butler has returned to the place where it all began as an undrafted rookie free agent from West Alabama. The Pats and the 32-year-old cornerback agreed on a two-year deal, worth up to $9 million in March. Earlier this year, Butler was released from the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals, thus making him an unrestricted free agent.

While it may have been a reunion that few would have predicted, it seems that both sides are happy to be reunited.

"I came out of retirement because I love the game of football,” Butler told members of the New England media via video conference on Monday. “I'm blessed to have another opportunity to play, thanks to the Patriots."

In addition to his ‘claim to fame’ moment in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler spent from 2014 to 2017 with the Patriots. For much of that time, he was considered the team’s top player at the position. In his four-years with the Patriots, Butler amassed 205 total tackles, 47 passes-defensed, four forced fumbles [of which he recovered two] and eight interceptions. In New England, he became a two-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI), a second-team All-Pro (2016), a Pro Bowl selection (2015); all of which earned him a spot on the New England Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team.

However, his New England tenure came to an acrimonious end at the conclusion of the 2017 season by getting benched in Super Bowl LII. It would be Butler’s final game with the team.

In March 2018, Butler signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. During his three years in Music City, he continued to play at a high level, compiling 201 total tackles, 35 passes-defensed and nine interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. After being cut by the Titans in March 2021, Butler signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. However, he was with Arizona for only a few months in 2021 before calling it a career in August.

“At that time I think I did what was best for me and my family,” Butler said of his decision to retire. “If you're not prepared mentally, you can't do [anything] physically. So I think I made the right decision doing that.”

Upon the conclusion of his time in Arizona, Butler and the Patriots began discussing the possibility of his return to New England. The veteran defensive back recalled speaking with Belichick, and informing him not only of his desire to play, but also to do so at a high level.

“We just talked about the contract,” Butler said. “He [Belichick] asked me, ‘Was I locked in? Was I ‘all-in’ and ready to play?’ I told him, ‘Yeah I am.’

“He said, ‘I know you took a year off and the transition is going to be hard since you took a year off,’ … but I’m up for the challenge,” Butler said. “I can come in here and work hard and take on any role.”

Despite his absence from the field in 2021, Butler should be expected to add experience and depth to the Patriots secondary. In 2020, he was still among the league’s top coverage corners, primarily in zone coverage. In his own estimation, Butler can still be an impact player at the position for the Pats in 2022, and beyond.

"I'm confident I’ve got it [because] I’ve worked hard. I didn't sit on the couch all offseason," said Butler. "I'm confident in myself, and I wouldn't be here if the Patriots didn't think the same. I'll defeat [those] odds, I'm telling you that now."

With the Patriots having lost free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in March, Butler’s addition adds depth at the position, at the very least. The team is also expected to target the position in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Butler now joins fellow corners Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, and the recently added Terrance Mitchell in the Patriots secondary.