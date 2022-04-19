Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Get Needed Offensive Line Help?

The Cowboys find some much-needed offensive line help from an in-state school at No. 24

The Dallas Cowboys have a few needs they're trying to fill at next week's NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Not the least of which is depth along the offensive line.

This isn't the deepest draft for a lot of positions, but should the football cards fall the Cowboys' way, there will be some options at No. 24 to improve the offensive line if that's the direction Dallas thinks it wants to go. 

kenyon green 2

Aggies OL Kenyon Green

kenyon green 1

Aggies OL Kenyon Green

AP_22063822545592-1024x683

Aggies OL Kenyon Green

Of course, that's not the only position of need, as Dallas will also be considering linebacker help, wide receiver depth, and some new talent in the defensive secondary.

In its latest mock draft, Sports Illustrated thinks Dallas goes offensive line at No. 24. And, if he's there when they pick, what a steal Kenyon Green would be:

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Maybe we’re stuck in dated thinking, but the best of what the Cowboys have had to offer as a football team in recent years came with a blue-chip offensive line. The league may be catching up to the Patriots’ and Packers’ long-standing love of cross-trained offensive linemen with experience at various position groups and Green would give the Cowboys a potential talent who can work at different spots and be a salve for the injured. Dak Prescott gets rid of the ball incredibly fast, so cornerback may also be an option here if Dallas’s in-house candidates look intriguing.

10173715

Aggies OL Kenyon Green

20201107_fb_game_southcarolina_crb_0377

Aggies OL Kenyon Green

usa_today_16885526.0

Aggies OL Kenyon Green

With age and injuries catching up with Tryon Smith and the departures of La'el Collins and Connor Williams, Green would be a welcomed addition. Green has the ability to play both guard positions and right tackle per The Draft Network:

Any team that drafts Green is getting a player that has experience playing four different offensive line positions. Green’s body mass, strength, and athleticism allow him to play in multiple positions effectively. Green’s versatility will serve NFL teams well as they will be able to plug and play him wherever they have a need. 

The 6-4, 323-pound junior made an immediate impact for Texas A&M and has notched more than 35 starts in his three-year career. Green has played multiple positions along the offensive line - every position but center.

