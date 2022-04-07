Aggie Answer? Cowboys Invite All-American Offensive Lineman for Pre-Draft Visit

Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green could be the next great Dallas Cowboys trench player

Ask Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher what was Kenyon Green's best trait, and he will mention versatility.

Green won't argue. He played everywhere for the Aggies over the past three seasons.

It's exactly what the Dallas Cowboys could covet the No. 24 pick in the NFL Draft later this month.

Dallas is hosting the versatile offensive lineman Thursday as one of its top-30 visits prior to the NFL Draft on April 28. Green has been regarded for his strength, IQ and ability to learn on the fly.

"Teams are asking me to play everything," Green said. "I'm just working on showing teams how versatile I can be first-hand."

Green impressed scouts at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and later in College Station at Texas A&M's Pro Day. One team at the combine asked if Green felt comfortable taking reps at center, the lone offensive line position he never played for the Aggies.

Green said that each team was different in the interview room. Some will view him as a guard, the position he earned All-American honors at during the 2020 season.

Others see him as a tackle with the ability to play inside.

Green doesn't view being a "jack of all trades" as an issue, but rather as a blessing. Those skills give general managers and coaches more to consider.

"Being able to play everything isn't just to help you, but it's also to helps your team out," Green said. "The fact they can put you in at tackle, center, guard and play both sides, it's always nice to have that in your toolbox. It goes a long way."

Multiple scouts believe that Green's versatility will make him a first-round selection. Since their arrival in the SEC, the Aggies have produced first-round offensive linemen on multiple occasions.

Luke Joeckel (2013), Jake Matthews (2014), Cedric Ogbuehi (2015) and Germain Ifedi (2016) all heard their names called on the first day. Since then, A&M has yet to have a first-round offensive lineman selected.

"Personally, I think he's a big guard that can play tackle," Fisher said. "The value of guards in today's game, if you look at the top pass rushers, they're inside guys. When you get a guy with (Green's) athleticism and has that power to win inside, he's going to be in the league a long time."

Dallas needs to upgrade at multiple spots on its offensive line. The Cowboys lost Conner Williams to free agency when he signed with the Miami Dolphins. Following his release, La'el Collins agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals as the team's new right tackle.

Green doesn't know where he'll play - position or team - but a visit with Dallas could point him in the right direction. And maybe Jerry Jones agrees that bringing in an Aggie could be what brings the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.