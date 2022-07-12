Who's Most 'Exciting' Offseason Addition for Cowboys?

Can a rookie receiver help Dallas work its way through the playoffs?

Build around quarterback Dak Prescott.

That has been one of the most important goals for the Dallas Cowboys over the last several years, made especially important after Prescott's large contract extension last spring.

Despite losing receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. this offseason, the Cowboys gave Prescott a shiny new toy in third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert.

Tolbert, who earned All-American nods at South Alabama, has a chance to be a complementary piece to star wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. However, with Gallup's timetable for return from an ACL injury still up in the air, Tolbert has a chance to see a heavy workload early.

For these reasons, Tolbert is the Cowboys' most exciting offseason addition, according to Yardbarker.

Dallas needed to add talent at wide receiver after losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. Tolbert is a project with big upside, after putting up video game numbers at South Alabama. He could be a significant contributor if the Cowboys give him time. - Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman

Tolbert, 23, posted 82 receptions for nearly 1,500 yards in his final collegiate season, and impressed Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during rookie minicamp.

"He's awesome," said Moore, when asked to provide a scouting report on the third-round rookie Tolbert. "I think he works his tail off. I think you can tell how prepared he is and how detailed he wants to be.

Moore's offense requires receivers to move around throughout formations, something Tolbert did plenty of at South Alabama. According to Pro Football Focus, Tolbert played roughly 70 percent of his snaps outside, with the other 30 percent coming from the slot. Expect his versatility to be put on full display in Dallas.

"We'll try to get him to learn as many spots as possible," Moore added. "We'll start him in a Z-type position, maybe play him in the slot. We'll get him moved all around the field. We like to do that with a number of our receivers. So, we'll do the same thing with him."

Exciting? Sure, but no matter how you describe Tolbert's addition, he has a chance to give Dallas exactly what it needs: a playmaker for Prescott, something Moore is confident he can be.

"I think he's going to be a really good addition for us."

