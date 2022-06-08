Skip to main content

Jalen Tolbert Injury Update: Rookie Makes Move in Dallas Cowboys OTAs

“He’s a smart guy,'' says quarterback Dak Prescott of Jalen Tolbert. "He wants to grow. He’s always talking to me about film and what I saw.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys vets have said all the right things about rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert.

But this week, finally, they get to see some of those right things.

“He’s a smart guy,'' said quarterback Dak Prescott, visiting with the media on Tuesday during the charity Home Run Derby, revealing that Tolbert is this week joining the vets at OTAs for the first time after dealing with a hamstring issue. "He wants to grow. He’s always talking to me about film and what I saw.''

What the Cowboys had seen through the first two OTA sessions was Tolbert, the third-round pick out of South Alabama, staying on the sideline while working with trainers. A bit of progress was made a week ago when he fielded a handful of punts.

But otherwise? This week marks real progress in his availability - the first step to helping Prescott and a receivers room led by CeeDee Lamb but short on healthy and experienced talent otherwise.

"He's awesome," said Kellen Moore, the Cowboys offensive coordinator, when asked to provide a scouting report on Tolbert. "I think he works his tail off. I think you can tell how prepared he is and how detailed he wants to be.

"I think he's going to be a really good addition for us."

Tolbert, who only really picked up football during high school, was so highly thought of by Moore and the Cowboys that they nearly made him their second-round pick. So the team believes it got great value with its selection, which allowed the defense to get a boost with the second-round selection of Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

schultz dak
Play

Dak Prescott Reveals View on Dalton Schultz Cowboys Contract Holdout

"Me and Schultz talk all the time,'' Prescott says. "So I knew what was happening, the team does, and ... We'll handle it.''

By Mike Fisher34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 8.24.01 AM
Play

Homers For Home: Cowboys Raise $135,000 for Local Charities

Micah Parsons brought the energy and hit the most home runs but Leighton Vander Esch won the individual contest.

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Snip20220607_98
Play

'Truly Special Guy!' Cowboys Pay Final Tribute to Gary Brown

Several Dallas representatives were on hand to celebrate the life of former running backs coach Gary Brown.

By Geoff Magliochetti18 hours ago
18 hours ago

And just as, in a perfect world, Williams would replace the departed Randy Gregory, Tolbert - with Amari Cooper gone and with Michael Gallup still rehabbing a torn ACL injury that we believe will cause him to come up short when it comes to playing Week 1 - would become the sidekick to Lamb.

Tolbert got a leg up on the race for snaps when he got a phone call before the draft from Dallas QB Dak Prescott. The two of them "vibed,'' as Tolbert put it, and once he was selected by the Cowboys, Dak reached out again.

“Dak sent me the playbook early,'' said Tolbert, "so I could get a head start on the plays.”

The playbook study was helpful. Actually being on the field helps even more.

"He’s an exciting guy,'' Prescott said, "that has a bright future.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

schultz dak
News

Dak Prescott Reveals View on Dalton Schultz Cowboys Contract Holdout

By Mike Fisher34 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 8.24.01 AM
News

Homers For Home: Cowboys Raise $135,000 for Local Charities

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
Snip20220607_98
News

'Truly Special Guy!' Cowboys Pay Final Tribute to Gary Brown

By Geoff Magliochetti18 hours ago
Cowboys - Ken Norton Kevin Smith
News

Canton Can Wait: 5 Former Cowboys Up for College Hall of Fame

By Richie Whitt20 hours ago
Copy of TURKESTERONE
News

Cowboys Backup QB: Is 'Minshew Mania' the Answer?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
dak-prescott-090921-getty-ftr_1cmun7i3i7alc1f3asfwwyqvu6
News

'Beautiful Deep Ball Thrower, But...' Where's Dak in Simms' Top 40?

By Geoff Magliochetti22 hours ago
Pacman Jones
News

Papa Pacman? Former Cowboys CB Celebrates Scholarship Offer for 'Son'

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
Cowboys - Tyler Zeke
News

'Fun Awkward': Cowboys Veterans, Rookies Meshing

By Bri AmaranthusJun 6, 2022