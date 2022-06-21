Football in Frisco: High-School All-Star Festival Coming to Cowboys' Star

The U.S. Army Bowl will be played at Ford Center in December.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys Star headquarters in Collin County will be the epicenter of high-school football recruiting season in 2022, culminating with the U.S. Army All-Star Game and a made-for-TV national signing day event in December.

The U.S. Army Bowl - a game featuring 80 high-school All-Americans from across the country - will be played at the Ford Center Dec. 22 to cap a week-long event that will include a 7-on-7 game, a skills contest, youth tackle championships, flag football competitions and a national prep combine.

In all, more than 4,000 players will converge on Frisco in the last week of 2022.

The announcement of the U.S. Army Bowl further confirms Jerry Jones' original vision as Frisco as the hub of football in North Texas, if not America. The initial meeting with Jones about the possibility of moving the Cowboys headquarters to Frisco occurred in March 2013. The deal was finalized in June of that same year.

The arrival of high-school football's premier showcase game also advances the northern Dallas suburb as one of the country's fastest-growing sports cities.

Dubbed "Sports City, USA" by its Chamber of Commerce, Frisco now is home to not only the world’s most valuable sports franchise, but also Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas, minor league baseball’s Frisco Roughriders, the NBA Dallas Mavericks’ G League Texas Legends, the Indoor Football League’s Frisco Fighters, the Dallas Rattlers (a pro lacrosse team), the National Soccer Hall of Fame, college football bowl games, high-school playoff games, headquarters for the Southland Conference and the various sports activities 12 local high schools.

Next up is the highly anticipated opening of the Professional Golfers of America’s international headquarters and two championship-caliber courses. It is estimated that the presence of the PGA will, over the next two decades, add $2.5 billion to the area’s economy.

Not bad for a little watering hole named in the 1800s as "Frisco City" for being a stop on the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway.