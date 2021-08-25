Cowboys WATCH: The Best-Ever 3 Minutes of 'Hard Knocks'

The drone gave a true inside look of the 91 acres at The Star

FRISCO - Everything is bigger in Texas, including the drone shots.

The three-minute continuous shot of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters at The Star in Frisco is an unforgettable HBO "Hard Knocks'' highlight that is spectacular. The Episode 3 drone camer gave a true inside look of the 91 acres at The Star... weaving its way through the shopping center, past the luxury hotel, a yoga session, team practice facilities, back hallways, film rooms, and locker rooms.

According to NFL writer Dan Hanzus, it took 15 tries to nail the shot.

Episode 3 of the five-part docuseries also featured veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper returning to practice. Cooper was sidelined for the offseason and the first three weeks of training camp, recovering from an ankle injury. Cooper's footwork and highlights were impressive.

The four-time Pro Bowl receiver didn't hesitate to help second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb, giving him some of his tips to help speed by a defensive back.

Cooper has totaled 1,000 or more yards in five of his six seasons.

"The way I look at it is like 1,000 yards is like the – it's just OK," Cooper said. "But anything after that is like the gravy, you know? I want the gravy."

Another moment that fans won't soon forget from Episode 3 came from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who turns 79 this fall. Jones, who was flying to the preseason game in Arlington, had to turn around the helicopter around to retrieve son and executive vice president Stephen.

“Why not just start the day f***ing it up?” said Jones.

Trevon Diggs' adorable son Aaiden plays a starring role in this one. Read more here, but this gives you a sample ...

And speaking of children ... Another moment revealed a bit into quarterback Dak Prescott's childhood. Prescott said his mom would hate taking him to the grocery store after practice.

"I was chubby," Prescott said. "I used to wear the Under Armour under my shirt to school. Tuck in the chub. The Spanx before the Spanx.”

The Cowboys final preseason game is Sunday, August 29 at noon CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The next episode of Hard Knocks will be released on August 31. Dallas is 7.5-point underdogs on FanDuel in the first regular season game at Tampa Bay on Sept. 9.