‘I Was Careless’: Cowboys Icon Gil Brandt Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Remarks on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Said Brandt: “This morning while learning of Dwayne This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family.”

FRISCO - Gil Brandt is apologizing for his insensitive comments in the wake of the death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The tragedy has caused many to mourn ... and a few to issue remarks that are earning blowback.

Those few include the legendary Brandt, 90, who is retired from his Hall of Fame career as a Dallas Cowboys scout but still works for the league and on SiriusXM’s NFL radio show, and issued comments that has many on social media reacting with outrage.

Haskins, a month short of his 25th birthday, tragically died on Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while in South Florida training for his upcoming season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Read the Haskins obituary here.) When the subject was broached on Brandt’s radio show, Brandt issued a made lengthy series of insensitive comments about Haskins. To wit:

*“He was a guy that was living to be dead.”

*“It was always something” with Haskins “

*“Maybe if he'd stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.”

Brandt mentioned in passing that "any death is tragic'' before launching into a more negative analysis of the career and behavior of the former Ohio State star and first-round pick of Washington, who landed in Pittsburgh a year ago.

Said Brandt on Saturday afternoon: “This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time. Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

As with Brandt’s first remarks, the initial report from ESPN's Adam Schefter was deemed offensive by many, including Cowboys ex Dez Bryant. (Read here.)

As collected by NJ.com, an assortment of reactions to Brandt's words, which figure to have consequences with his employers:

*ESPN's Mina Kimes: "How is this real?”

*Annie Apple, the mother of former Giants cornerback Eli Apple: Brandt is "a “gutless garbage pile of skin”

From ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who tweeted at Brandt: “I really hope you didn’t mean what you said about Dwayne.”

*From Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who also tweeted at Brandt: “I do not know or will assume to but please don’t speak on my friend. He will be missed and your words are disgraceful. We are all hurting right now.”

Despite Brandt’s apology, long-time DFW columnist has called for Brandt’s firing from the NFL.