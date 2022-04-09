Dwayne Haskins, Former Washington Commanders QB, Dead at 24

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning after being involved in a car accident in South Florida. He was 24 years old.

Dwayne Haskins

Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback of the future.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his career didn't pan out and was cut by team just before the end of the 2020 season.

Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.

He was expected to compete for reps alongside Rudolph and newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason and was training with Steelers skill players down in South Florida Saturday morning, but a tragic accident has cut his career and life way too short.

Before entering the NFL, Haskins played three seasons at Ohio State and was the team's starting quarterback in 2018. During that season, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. His primary target at Ohio State was Terry McLaurin, who became his NFL teammate when Washington drafted him in the third round of the same draft.

Dwayne Haskins

During his career in Washington, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He played in 16 games during his two seasons in the burgundy and gold. His final game in Week 16 in 2020, a loss to the Carolina Panthers, would be the final time he played in his NFL career.