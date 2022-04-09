Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Bryant: “Athletes for the record.. the sh— Adam Schefter wrote, that’s how a lot of people view us. We ain’t sh— but entertainment! if you let one treat you with disrespect, the rest will follow.”

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning after being involved in a car accident in South Florida. He was 24 years old, and while most of the NFL community is in mourning, one notable member of that community - Dez Bryant - is outraged.

Photo via Washington Post Dwayne Haskins Courtesy: Josh Rowntree (Twitter) Dwayne Haskins © Geoff Burke | 2020 Dec 27 Dwayne Haskins

According to WPLG 10 News, the driver of a dump truck struck Haskins around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on westbound I-595 at I-95.

In the reporting tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

Replied the former Cowboys star Bryant “Athletes for the record.. the sh— Adam Schefter wrote, that’s how a lot of people view us. We ain’t sh— but entertainment! If you let one treat you with disrespect, the rest will follow.”

Schefter has since removed the tweet.

Before entering the NFL, Haskins played three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes and was the team's starting quarterback in 2018. During that season, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. Haskins was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft and was expected to be the team's starting quarterback of the future.

His primary target at Ohio State was Terry McLaurin, who became his NFL teammate when Washington drafted him in the third round of the same draft.

Unfortunately for Haskins, his career didn't pan out and was cut by the team just before the end of the 2020 season.

Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.

Dwayne Haskins © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Dwayne Haskins © Joe Camporeale | 2020 Dec 13 Dwayne Haskins

He was expected to compete for reps alongside Rudolph and newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason and was training with Steelers skill players down in South Florida during the offseason, but a tragic accident has cut his career and life way too short.