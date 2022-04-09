Skip to main content

Cowboys Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Blasted for 'Disgusting’ Talk on Dwayne Haskins Death

"Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.” - Gil Brandt on the death of Dwayne Haskins

FRISCO - The death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has caused many to mourn ... and a few to issue remarks that are earning blowback.

Those few include the legendary Gil Brandt, 90, who is retired from his Hall of Fame career as a Dallas Cowboys scout but still works for the league and on SiriusXM’s NFL radio show, and issued comments that has many on social media reacting with outrage.

Haskins, a month short of his 25th birthday, tragically died on Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while in South Florida training for his upcoming season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Read the Haskins obituary here.) When the subject was broached on Brandt’s radio show, Brandt issued a made lengthy series of insensitive comments about Haskins. To wit:

*“He was a guy that was living to be dead.”

*“It was always something” with Haskins “

*“Maybe if he'd stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.”

Adam-Schefter-Dwayne-Haskins-Steelers-NFL-1200x900
zeke haskins
Haskins bench

Brandt mentioned in passing that "any death is tragic'' before launching into more negative analysis of the career and behavior of the former Ohio State star and first-round pick of Washington, who landed in Pittsburgh a year ago.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Adam-Schefter-Dwayne-Haskins-Steelers-NFL-1200x900
Play

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Bryant: “Athletes for the record.. the sh— Adam Schefter wrote, that’s how a lot of people view us. We ain’t sh— but entertainment! if you let one treat you with disrespect, the rest will follow.”

By Jeremy Brener29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
zeke haskins
Play

Dwayne Haskins, Former Washington Commanders QB, Dead at 24

Follow along with CowboysSI.com for all the hirings and firings of the offseason

By Cowboys Maven Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
devon allen
Play

NFL EXCLUSIVE: Olympian Devon Allen Signing With Eagles

CowboysSI.com has the scoop on a notable new NFL contract.

By Bri AmaranthusApr 8, 2022
Apr 8, 2022

Similarly, the initial report from ESPN's Adam Schefter was deemed offensive by many, including Cowboys ex Dez Bryant. (Read here.)

As collected by NJ.com, an assortment of reactions to Brandt's words, which figure to have consequences with his employers:

Joe-Burrow-J.T.-Barrett-Dwayne-Haskins-1170x780
Haskins bench
Gil-Brandt-Dwayne-Haskins

*ESPN's Mina Kimes: "How is this real?”

*Annie Apple, the mother of former Giants cornerback Eli Apple: Brandt is "a “gutless garbage pile of skin”

From ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who tweeted at Brandt: “I really hope you didn’t mean what you said about Dwayne.”

*From Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who also tweeted at Brandt: “I do not know or will assume to but please don’t speak on my friend. He will be missed and your words are disgraceful. We are all hurting right now.”

Adam-Schefter-Dwayne-Haskins-Steelers-NFL-1200x900
News

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

By Jeremy Brener29 minutes ago
zeke haskins
News

Dwayne Haskins, Former Washington Commanders QB, Dead at 24

By Cowboys Maven Staff3 hours ago
devon allen
News

NFL EXCLUSIVE: Olympian Devon Allen Signing With Eagles

By Bri AmaranthusApr 8, 2022
quinn jarrett
News

Grady Jarrett Trade Talks: Should Cowboys Bid on Falcons Pro Bowl DT?

By Mike FisherApr 8, 2022
terrell-owens-colin-kaepernick
News

Cowboys Ex Terrell Owens Invites Colin Kaepernick to New Football League

By Mike FisherApr 8, 2022
ball jj rich
News

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Not Among Richest Sports Owners?!

By Mike FisherApr 8, 2022
irvin mad
News

'Crying in Football'? Michael Irvin Rips Cowboys for 'Lack of Skill'

By Timm HammApr 8, 2022
Brian-Flores-Steve-Wilks-Ray-Horton-Cardinals-NFL
News

'Damning Evidence': Cowboys Ex Ray Horton Joins Coach Brian Flores NFL Racism Lawsuit

By Mike FisherApr 8, 2022