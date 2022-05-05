Jerry Jones Family: Cowboys Owner 'Good' After Car-Crash Hospitalization

The 79-year-old owner was briefly hospitalized Wednesday night in Dallas following an accident

FRISCO - The family of Jerry Jones confirmed the Dallas Cowboys owner is home resting comfortably after being briefly hospitalized following a car accident Wednesday night.

Said son Stephen, the team's vice president, "He is good."

Added daughter Charlotte, the team's chief brand officer, "He's good ... minor."

Jerry, who turns 80 in October, was reportedly involved in an accident in Dallas and transported to Parkland Hospital as a precaution. His injuries were not believed to be serious, and he was released after a short time.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the accident. It remains unclear if Jones was driving, or whether the incident involved multiple vehicles. A Dallas police spokesperson said the department doesn't give the names of individuals involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.

The accident reportedly occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas just a short drive from Jones' home in Highland Park.

Jones has been as feisty as ever recently, promising at the NFL owners meetings in Florida that "Reckless Jerry" would still be active and taking risks with his team's transactions. At a pre-draft press conference when asked why cornerback Kelvin Joseph's legal troubles wouldn't affect Dallas' philosophy, he snapped "Just because I said so." And after last weekend's NFL Draft Jones "proved" the strategy behind his team's selections by holding up and displaying a ranking of players that most teams ferociously keep private.

The Cowboys continue voluntary workouts at The Star in Frisco ahead of OTAs later this month and the start of training camp in July in Oxnard, California.