Skip to main content

Jerry Jones Family: Cowboys Owner 'Good' After Car-Crash Hospitalization

The 79-year-old owner was briefly hospitalized Wednesday night in Dallas following an accident

FRISCO - The family of Jerry Jones confirmed the Dallas Cowboys owner is home resting comfortably after being briefly hospitalized following a car accident Wednesday night.

Said son Stephen, the team's vice president, "He is good."

Added daughter Charlotte, the team's chief brand officer, "He's good ... minor."

jerry-jones-phone-

Jerry Jones

dak-prescott-jerry-jones-cowboys

Jerry & Dak

8EFB60E2-367E-49F4-9696-10B219C4FD3D

Jerry's big board

Jerry, who turns 80 in October, was reportedly involved in an accident in Dallas and transported to Parkland Hospital as a precaution. His injuries were not believed to be serious, and he was released after a short time.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

alarcon star
Play

Cowboys Get Roster Exemption for Mexico Lineman; OTAs Dates

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff7 hours ago
7 hours ago
sewo
Play

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

By Mike Fisher8 hours ago
8 hours ago
tyler smith love jerry
Play

Cowboys NFL Draft Class: Too Soon to Grade?

The Cowboys maintain their satisfaction about the way the past weekend's NFL Draft went.

By Timm Hamm11 hours ago
11 hours ago

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the accident. It remains unclear if Jones was driving, or whether the incident involved multiple vehicles. A Dallas police spokesperson said the department doesn't give the names of individuals involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.

The accident reportedly occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas just a short drive from Jones' home in Highland Park.

tyler smith love jerry

Jerry and Tyler Smith

Cowboys - Jerry Gene

Jerry & wife Gene

kelvin jerry

Jerry & Kelvin Joseph

Jones has been as feisty as ever recently, promising at the NFL owners meetings in Florida that "Reckless Jerry" would still be active and taking risks with his team's transactions. At a pre-draft press conference when asked why cornerback Kelvin Joseph's legal troubles wouldn't affect Dallas' philosophy, he snapped "Just because I said so." And after last weekend's NFL Draft Jones "proved" the strategy behind his team's selections by holding up and displaying a ranking of players that most teams ferociously keep private.

The Cowboys continue voluntary workouts at The Star in Frisco ahead of OTAs later this month and the start of training camp in July in Oxnard, California.

alarcon star
News

Cowboys Get Roster Exemption for Mexico Lineman; OTAs Dates

By Cowboys Country Staff7 hours ago
sewo
News

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

By Mike Fisher8 hours ago
tyler smith love jerry
News

Cowboys NFL Draft Class: Too Soon to Grade?

By Timm Hamm11 hours ago
micah tank
News

Cowboys (Unofficial) Depth Chart - Defense: Who Helps Micah Parsons?

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
80AA3A78-6A45-4903-A17E-03817D2CF352
News

Cowboys (Unofficial) Depth Chart: How Many Rookies Stick on Offense?

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
8EFB60E2-367E-49F4-9696-10B219C4FD3D
News

Cowboys 'Secret' NFL Draft Board Revealed! Jerry Jones on Thibodeaux to Tyler

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
rg dak
News

Robert Griffin III Wants to Sign With Dak Prescott's Cowboys: Bad Idea?

By Timm HammMay 3, 2022
dak foles
News

Should Cowboys Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles?

By Cole ThompsonMay 3, 2022