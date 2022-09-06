Unlike Tom Brady, Cowboys Jerry Jones Still Wants Maximum Visibility

One's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The other owns seven Super Bowl rings and a red-carpet invite to Canton whenever he's ready.

Two icons. Opposing strategies.

Tom Brady, recently: "I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”

Jerry Jones, essentially: "I'm almost 80 years old, man. I need more sh*t going on."

When Jones' Dallas Cowboys host Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium, it'll be a convergence of varied visions. Distracted and overwhelmed by his personal life, Brady stepped out of the spotlight and away from training camp for 11 days. Jones, on the other hand, remains one of the NFL's most innovative marketers by treating distractions and attention as pure assets.

"If we got them talking about us, we’re doing our job," Jones said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio appearance on 1053 The Fan. "Anybody is thinking that we have more said about us or more visibility, if they’re saying that, that’s exactly what I try to do. I do want to keep them talking about the Cowboys and have from the day I got here."

On the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady - who is 6-0 all-time against the Cowboys - revealed at least a tinge of mortality by temporarily leaving football to deal with his personal life.

Admitted Brady, "I have a lot of things that are really important: off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well."

Jones, meanwhile, remains superhuman in his unrelenting pursuit to keep America's Team tip of tongue and top of mind.

"I want something about the Cowboys in every house organ and every journal," he said. "Everything I can put in, even though they may not be avid fans when they look up there and have a choice on that television, they’ll know the Cowboys and be interested in being involved in their business."

Hard to argue with either star's path to success.

Brady is the winningest quarterback in NFL history; Jones the crafty carnival barker who - despite not winning a Super Bowl in 26 years - has maintained the Cowboys as the league's most popular and profitable franchise.