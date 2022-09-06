Skip to main content

Unlike Tom Brady, Cowboys Jerry Jones Still Wants Maximum Visibility

While Tampa Bay's iconic quarterback stepped out of the spotlight during training camp, Dallas' Hall-of-Fame owner wants it shining even brighter on his team.

One's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The other owns seven Super Bowl rings and a red-carpet invite to Canton whenever he's ready.

Two icons. Opposing strategies.

Tom Brady, recently: "I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”

Jerry Jones, essentially: "I'm almost 80 years old, man. I need more sh*t going on."

When Jones' Dallas Cowboys host Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium, it'll be a convergence of varied visions. Distracted and overwhelmed by his personal life, Brady stepped out of the spotlight and away from training camp for 11 days. Jones, on the other hand, remains one of the NFL's most innovative marketers by treating distractions and attention as pure assets.

"If we got them talking about us, we’re doing our job," Jones said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio appearance on 1053 The Fan. "Anybody is thinking that we have more said about us or more visibility, if they’re saying that, that’s exactly what I try to do. I do want to keep them talking about the Cowboys and have from the day I got here."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

7B415373-BEE6-4715-BB86-4F1C7B3E45F4
Play

Jerry Jones ‘Fuzzy Math’: Why Cowboys Need ‘1 + 1 = 3’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explains why he has to believe 1+1=3 as part of his always-optimistic approach.

By Mike Fisher
tom dak
Play

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘Amazing’ - Bucs Tom Brady

Prescott's intention with his comment during the traditional post-game QB hug was about a rematch in the playoffs. Instead ...

By Mike Fisher
Peters and Tyler Smith
Play

Jason Peters on Jerry Jones' Pitch, Cowboys 'Swagger,' Bond with Bucs' Tom Brady

"I'm excited," says the nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters. "This is my home state, so it's good to be back playing amongst family every week."

By Mike Fisher

On the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady - who is 6-0 all-time against the Cowboys - revealed at least a tinge of mortality by temporarily leaving football to deal with his personal life.

Admitted Brady, "I have a lot of things that are really important: off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well."

Jones, meanwhile, remains superhuman in his unrelenting pursuit to keep America's Team tip of tongue and top of mind.

"I want something about the Cowboys in every house organ and every journal," he said. "Everything I can put in, even though they may not be avid fans when they look up there and have a choice on that television, they’ll know the Cowboys and be interested in being involved in their business."

Hard to argue with either star's path to success.

Brady is the winningest quarterback in NFL history; Jones the crafty carnival barker who - despite not winning a Super Bowl in 26 years - has maintained the Cowboys as the league's most popular and profitable franchise.

7B415373-BEE6-4715-BB86-4F1C7B3E45F4
News

Jerry Jones ‘Fuzzy Math’: Why Cowboys Need ‘1 + 1 = 3’

By Mike Fisher
tom dak
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘Amazing’ - Bucs Tom Brady

By Mike Fisher
Peters and Tyler Smith
News

Jason Peters on Jerry Jones' Pitch, Cowboys 'Swagger,' Bond with Bucs' Tom Brady

By Mike Fisher
22F98A05-3AB6-46DA-AA1C-5F4585FA3C23
News

Dallas ‘Underdogs’ to Bucs? ‘Let the Dogs Eat!’ Says Surprised DeMarcus Lawrence

By Mike Fisher
diggs evans
News

Cowboys vs. Bucs: Can Trevon Diggs Win Again Vs. Mike Evans?

By Zach Dimmitt
Peters Signs with Cowboys
News

Dallas 'Arrogance': Inside Practice with New Cowboys OT Jason Peters, New Jersey Numbers & Injury Update

By Timm Hamm and Mike Fisher
Cowboys - Bucs 2021 opener
News

Cowboys Top 10 Memorable Openers; Are Bucs Next?

By Richie Whitt
Jerry-Jones-Eagles-Cowboys-Jason-Peters-Jason-Peters-Cowboys-1200x900
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Pro Bowl O-Lineman Jason Peters Signing with Dallas

By Mike Fisher