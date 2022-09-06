Jerry Jones ‘Fuzzy Math’: Why Dallas Cowboys Plan Includes ‘1 + 1 = 3’
FRISCO - Some critics think it’s “hucksterism.” Those who know Jerry Jones best swear it’s simply “optimism” - and that it’s guided the Dallas Cowboys owner to his dreamy life.
But somewhere in the equation of what makes the almost-80-year-old owner - and his football franchise - tick is also “fuzzy math.”
Speaking on Tuesday morning's radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones, used math to explain a football, business and life philosophy.
“I have to believe that 1+1 = 3,” he said. “I can’t operate where 1+1 = 2. Now, we all know it is physically, but the 3 is where you have to go.”
Why?
“You have to have optimism to go out and operate in that world. … And commit and do things when you gotta count on ‘1+1 = 3.’
“That is where the biggest payoffs are. It’s there for everybody to grab at ‘1+1 = 2.’ So, you’ve got to look for the best and look for the best outcome.”
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘Amazing’ - Bucs Tom Brady
Prescott's intention with his comment during the traditional post-game QB hug was about a rematch in the playoffs. Instead ...
Jason Peters on Jerry Jones' Pitch, Cowboys 'Swagger,' Bond with Bucs' Tom Brady
"I'm excited," says the nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters. "This is my home state, so it's good to be back playing amongst family every week."
Dallas ‘Underdogs’ to Bucs? ‘Let the Dogs Eat!’ Says Surprised DeMarcus Lawrence
“We are? OK. We’ll see. Then let the dogs eat. I don’t care about that. Underdog, upperdog, whatever.” - Tank on Tampa.
The Cowboys open the season with a Sunday night home game against Tampa Bay and Tom Brady looking for a big payoff.
But …
Want math? The Cowboys are 1.5-point underdogs in Week 1 … maybe in part because including the Week 1 game in 2021, Brady is 6-0 lifetime against Dallas.
Given those realities, maybe a little optimism - just for something to grab and hold on to - is warranted.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!