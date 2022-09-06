FRISCO - Some critics think it’s “hucksterism.” Those who know Jerry Jones best swear it’s simply “optimism” - and that it’s guided the Dallas Cowboys owner to his dreamy life.

But somewhere in the equation of what makes the almost-80-year-old owner - and his football franchise - tick is also “fuzzy math.”

Speaking on Tuesday morning's radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones, used math to explain a football, business and life philosophy.

“I have to believe that 1+1 = 3,” he said. “I can’t operate where 1+1 = 2. Now, we all know it is physically, but the 3 is where you have to go.”

Why?

“You have to have optimism to go out and operate in that world. … And commit and do things when you gotta count on ‘1+1 = 3.’

“That is where the biggest payoffs are. It’s there for everybody to grab at ‘1+1 = 2.’ So, you’ve got to look for the best and look for the best outcome.”

The Cowboys open the season with a Sunday night home game against Tampa Bay and Tom Brady looking for a big payoff.

But …

Want math? The Cowboys are 1.5-point underdogs in Week 1 … maybe in part because including the Week 1 game in 2021, Brady is 6-0 lifetime against Dallas.

Given those realities, maybe a little optimism - just for something to grab and hold on to - is warranted.

